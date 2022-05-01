An Obituary

Lana Chastity Evensen, born May 4th, 2003, passed away on February 5, 2022 in Andrews, NC. She was born in South Carolina and raised in Flagler County, Florida. Lana made friends wherever she went. She often tried to help others, even when she had little to give. Lana graduated with her high school diploma in 2021. She will be dearly missed and was survived by her parents Donelle and James Evensen, her brothers, and numerous extended family members.

Our family has decided to hold a memorial for our daughter Lana Evensen on what would have been her 19th birthday. The memorial will be held on May 4th, from 6:30-7:30 pm at Palm Coast Praise Assembly of God 3601 East Moody Blvd. Bunnell FL 32110.

We have decided to open this memorial to anyone who would like to attend as throughout her life there were many in her village supporting, advocating for, and praying on her behalf. In lieu of sending flowers, we would like to ask that you consider donating to one of the organizations below that focus on researching adolescent mental illness.

National Alliance on Mental Illness

Foundation of Hope: Healing Young Minds