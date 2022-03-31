Northeast Florida Regional Airport Marks Arrival of Elite Airways Nonstop Jet Service to and from Portland, Maine

Elite Airways LLC began scheduled operations this past weekend between Northeast Florida Regional Airport (UST) and Portland International Jetport (PWM) in Maine—marking the expansion of commercial air service at NFRA in St. Augustine, Florida. After a three-hour nonstop flight, inbound passengers were greeted by airport staff and treated to NFRA goodie bags. The new nonstop jet service operates on Saturdays traveling southbound and Sundays going northbound, and compliments Elite Airways existing twice-weekly service between St. Augustine and Newark Liberty International Airport, serving the New York City and tri-state area.

“Elite Airways is proud to expand commercial air service in St. Augustine with new nonstop service to and from our hometown of Portland Maine,” said John Pearsall, President of Elite Airways. “Not only will Mainers enjoy having a new Florida coastal destination to explore, we also believe this route serves the needs of seasonal residents with homes in both areas. We’d like to thank airport and city officials for their continued support of Elite Airways’ expansion in St. Augustine.”









“The Airport Authority celebrates the launch of Elite’s new flights between Northeast Florida Regional Airport and Portland International Jetport in Maine,” said Bruce Maguire, Chairman of the St. Johns County Airport Authority. “The addition of nonstop service to Portland and Newark provides air service to two highly sought after and historic destinations, while giving visitors close and convenient access to St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches.”

Elite Airways operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ-200, CRJ-700 and CRJ-900 jet airliners with 50, 70 and 90 seats respectively, known for comfort and efficiency, and maintains an impeccable safety record. All Elite Airways passengers receive free onboard snacks and beverages, advance seat assignments, free first-checked bag up to 50lbs and 62 inches in length (including travel golf bags), and no ticketing change fees; see website for details. Elite Airways is also pet friendly.

All scheduled flights are available for purchase at www.eliteairways.com or at 877-393-2510.