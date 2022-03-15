We Bought a Home in the Hammock. Vacation Rentals Are Turning Our Street Into a Commercial Strip.

By Angela and David Bailus
We all know the definition of “Home.” As the American heritage Dictionary defines it, it’s a place where one lives; a residence, a house or apartment, a household.
Here’s the definition of “Commercial”: “Occupied with or engaged in commerce or work intended for commerce.” And “Business”: “A usually commercial or mercantile activity engaged in as a means of livelihood.” Flagler County, where we live, defines “vacation rental” as “commercial business” by code. Vacation rentals could be among the examples listed under dictionaries’ “commercial” or “business” entries.
Yet many counties and cities around Florida, including Flagler, are allowing businesses to set up in single family residential zones. Originally, this was to help people in the wake of the Great Recession who were about to lose their homes. This is no longer the case.
Enter multibillion dollar corporate goliaths like AirBnB and Vrbo, rapidly taking over single family residential neighborhoods with global advertising and conducting these businesses without the approval of the neighbors by these commercial enterprises.
Before we built an addition to our home, we went before the zoning board, twice, and paid the county to notify all neighbors of our plans within a 500-foot radius of the job site. We posted a sign for two weeks, stating what our intentions were and when these plans were going to be presented before the board, allowing neighbors to speak their concerns. There is no such requirement for the new business next door. I never got notification that AirBnB was to operate in our neighborhood. These corporate goliaths are indifferently steamrolling the Davids in their neighborhoods.
Let me use the house next to us here in the Hammock as an example. It was once a residential home like all others. It’s now a business. The owner is not using this building as a safety net to prevent losing property, but purely as a commercially-advertised business, running 24/7. There are at least four more like it on our short street.
Flagler County has informed me that there are no restrictions as to how many days per year these businesses can rent to transients, nor how many of these businesses can be located in our neighborhood. This means we could be surrounded by innumerable commercial business units, depleting residential housing stock, affecting rents and sales, increasing traffic, killing privacy. These businesses operate by their own rules, depriving us of neighbors and community.
The corporations claim short-term rentals will bring in tourists and revenue, framing it as if these tourists are deprived of the local amenities, which is a false narrative. We have hotels, motels, restaurants, shopping, boat ramps, beaches and parks already available to the public, within the proper zoning. We also have a very large resort on the beach in the Hammock, zoned for commercial businesses. Such commercial businesses should not be allowed in single-family residential zones.
These corporate goliaths claim they will bring us additional taxes, but the reality is, now that Travis Hutson’s bill passed, they will be able to sue the local government (meaning us taxpayers) for any regulatory changes that may cause a business to lose 15 percent or more.
These corporate goliaths claim vacation rentals will bring jobs to the area. Actually, the “host” next door to us is not the owner, does not live in our county, and brags online that she also manages properties in other parts of the country like Stowe, Vermont. The owner, the host and the handyman do not live in Flagler County. The “guests,” unlike permanent residents, are transient: day for day, the residence will be occupied fewer days of the year than a permanently occupied home, so day for day, that dwelling will be the source of less, not more, purchasing power.
Other cities around the country are trying to retain or restore the sanctity and quality of life. San Diego’s AB 1731, which was authored by a San Diego area assemblywoman, will cap the number of entire homes that would be converted to short term rentals at 1 percent of residential housing stock, and reduce by a third AirBnB-type rentals that occupy only a portion of a home would still be permitted.
Oahu, Hawaii, is pushing a bill that would also scale back short-term rentals. Numerous other cities and counties are also restricting vacation rentals to 30, 90 and 180 days a year, often requiring the owner to live on the premises. Many are fearful of the long-term effects–pushing out young, long-term renters and home buyers and limiting affordable housing, with investors again having a disproportionate role in driving the housing market.
Year after year in Florida the vacation-rental industry has attempted to scrap what little local regulation there is on rentals, with millions in advertising and lobbying. Those bills failed yet again this year. They will be back next year. Meanwhile the state is not addressing the fundamental shift that vacation rentals have caused in our neighborhoods.
We need to take back our homes, our zoning, our real local businesses, our privacy, our density, our neighborhoods, our streets, our neighbors, our communities and our sanctuaries. We have the right to peace, serenity and quality of life in our own homes, in our own residential neighborhoods. Whether neighbors are best friends or barely tolerate each other, there is security in knowing one’s neighbors for who they are. A steady stream of strangers undermines that security.
My David and I purchased a home a dozen years ago and modified it into our dream retirement home. The Matanzas river was the main reason for us settling here. Now, at age 70, we are busy purchasing and planting shrubs with the hope of salvaging some of our privacy, which in turn will block our north view of the river. It appears that AirBnB’s mission statement “To live in the world where one day you can feel like you’re home anywhere & not in a home, but truly home, where you belong,” only applies to transients with credit cards, who only “belong” for a night or two.
We belong, too. Or so we thought. In the eyes of the law, of local zoning, of tourism’s supremacy, our sense of home appears irrelevant.
Angela and David Bailus are residents of Hernandez Avenue in the Hammock.
Alexander says
When I was living in another state a neighbor set up his commercial business in my residential neighborhood with commercial trucks going up and down our one lane road constantly, I took photo’s and documented dates and times and reported it to the town officials. It went before a judge and the judge slapped the commercial business with heavy fines and ordered seized and desists immediately.
I noticed this about Flagler County and the City of PC don’t seem to have concrete residential zoning laws.
Rue Simon says
Amen local people are pushed out of their state by people who move here and position themselves in city offices to change our city to fit what they moved from. Garbage on the streets and someone different every week. They also tell you that you don’t own the beach, even if you pay personal property taxes on a lot. Welcome to Democracy.
Steve says
When somebody owns a piece of property they shouldn’t be told what they can or can not do with it – provided their use is within the limits of the law.
Using a single family house as rental property is within those limits – assuming the area is zoned for such and there are no HOA rules against it.
The owners of said property have no obligation to inform you of their intentions. The reason you had to inform neighbors of your intentions was probably because your proposed addition was not in accordance with setback limitations, height restrictions or something to that effect. In which case your neighbors could object and you would have had to seek a zoning variance. There is a world of difference between what you do inside your home and what you propose to do with the actual structure itself.
You speak of a commercial strip as though you have a Home Depot, a McDonalds and a bunch of neon signs on your street. Don’t look now but your privilege is showing.
Chris Goodfellow says
Great points.
We are all
Sick of it.
The dude says
First world problems.
Lookie Here says
Are you sure it’s not tourist trying to find TV personality Ty Pennington’s house?
https://www.housebeautiful.com/lifestyle/a35620968/ty-pennington-florida-home-tour/
hawkeye says
Agree with this 1000%, although I live over near Cedar Key now, my son and family live in my house on fleetwood dr. He has had numerous problems with the airbnb house next door, since last july. He has called the cops many times and complained to code enforcement as well about trash ,palm fronds etc,the bnb house has turned into a dump and a party house.Code enforcement had the gall to tell him there was no problem as far as trash ,my son sent my wife a photo from his phone and it was a mess ,I told him send the picture to code enforcement next time so there is a record. It just so happened that I am visiting for a few days and last night was another wild party night at the airbnb house. I called the cops and met the officer outside to make sure he heard what we were hearing, because my son told me sometimes the cops dont even get out of their vehicle and call him and say theres no problem. This officer last night did his job well ,heard the loud noise and went and made them quiet down.One of the problems is the girl who owns this house lives in massachusets and dont give a shit what the renters do as far as disturbing the neighborhood as long as she gets her $300 a night.We would like to know what idiot decided it was o-k to have a sleazy hotel in the middle of a neighborhood so we can vote against them. I think its very bad that people can vacation in a residential neighborhood and act like there on the strip somewhere.
tim says
BOO HOO. you bought property knowing people vacation in the area and town and now wanna cry. Put shrubs up? so it matters that the person doesn’t own the home to see them or for them to see you.? your 70 years old enjoy life instead of bitching about it. it wont change a thing anyway
jOE sTOLFI says
Quote from ALM . ” Unless enough people get involved and go to meetings and write letters, INSTEAD of social media, nothing will change. It is a constant fight to keep the developers and business interests away from our natural treasures. ”
And mine:
The way to solve the “problem”
is taking it up with Local or County government .
Demand a change .. Start a petition
There is a Strength in Numbers
All the Social Media comments / complaints
will NEVER change anything .. MY .02
DaleL says
So far, the Florida legislature has not prevented Home Owner Associations (HOAs) from banning short term rentals. David and Angela did not mention the increased traffic and parking issues that are also inflicted upon neighboring homes by the guests of short term rentals.
Florida has a lot of gated subdivisions for the very reason that those subdivisions, because of their HOAs, don’t allow short term rentals.
Alternatively, an HOA, with its associated rules & fees, is what some people wish to avoid. They have more freedom. They can park a boat or camper in their driveway. However, so can their neighbors. There is an idiom that: High fences make good neighbors.