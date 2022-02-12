Deputies seize 42 Pounds of Pot and $23,000 in Cash at L-Section Home in Palm Coast

An alleged drug dealer is out on $55,000 bond this morning after the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) seized 42 pounds of marijuana, more than $23,000 cash and other drug paraphernalia in a Friday morning bust in Palm Coast.

Detectives arrested 30-year-old Nathan Soares just after 6 a.m., Friday when FCSO SWAT Team members executed a search warrant on his Lynbrook Drive residence. They would quickly discover all the tools of a drug dealer.









Detectives would also seize 5.5 pounds of THC Edibles, approximately 148 grams of THC Oil and drug paraphernalia including scales, a vacuum sealer, plastic baggies, a currency counter and a transaction ledger.

During the search, Soares would tell detectives that he only sells marijuana and no other narcotics. “Illegal narcotics are illegal no matter what they are,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Often drug dealers attract home invaders because of the cash and drugs they keep inside a home, which can led to deadly outcomes. They also destroy the quality of life for their neighbors so busting them and putting them out of business will always be a priority for the FCSO no matter what they are selling.”

Soares faces charges of Trafficking of Cannabis (over 25 pounds), Possession of a Schedule One Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Additional charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.