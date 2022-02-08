Flagler County Fire Rescue Receives 400 Doses of Narcan from Florida Department of Health for Fifth Year

Flagler County Fire Rescue has an additional 400 doses of Narcan to administer, if needed, on each rescue truck thanks to the Florida Department of Health.

“This is the fifth year that we have received doses of Narcan for each rescue thanks to a grant from the Helping Emergency Responders Obtain Support (HEROS) Program,” said Fire Chief Michael Tucker. “This year, we got 400 doses of this life-saving drug at significant cost savings to the County.”

The value of the Narcan is $7,709. Every year since its first award, Fire Rescue has received ample doses of the drug to stock the rescues, saving their budget for other necessary equipment and supplies.









In 2021, Fire Rescue administered 278 doses of Narcan within the county. In certain instances when a patient has a “cardiac arrest,” paramedics administer Narcan to rule out possible overdose.

According to figures released at the last Public Safety Coordinating Council in Flagler, Fire Rescue responded to 122 overdose calls between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30 last year, distributing 97 Narcan kits. The Department of Children and Families also distributes kits–upwards of 3,000 last year in the county, as does SMA Healthcare.

“This drug is invaluable to our residents in Flagler County,” said Caryn Prather, Community Paramedic. “The HEROS program saves lives, and we are thankful to be recipients of this grant.”

Prather has applied for and received the HEROS program grant for Flagler County for 5 years running.