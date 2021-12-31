Sitemap

A Motorcyclist Is Killed on I-95, Crashing Into Guardrail; 6 of 9 Fatalities This Year Were Motorcyclists or Cyclists

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper processing the victim's motorcycle on I-95 this morning. The crash took place just north of the weigh scales, south of the intersection with Palm Coast Parkway. (© FlaglerLive)
A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on I-95 this morning shortly after sunup, just south of the intersection with Palm Coast Parkway. No other vehicles were involved, based on preliminary indications.

The crash was reported to 911 minutes after 7 a.m. by a witness in a separate vehicle. The witness reported a motorcycle on its side in the middle of the three northbound lanes of I-95, blocking traffic. The rider was not immediately visible. He was later found in the median, between the guardrails, very severely injured in many places, his helmet still on. The motorcyclist had reportedly crashed into the guardrail. He had been riding a Harley-Davidson and may, according to a witness report, have been looking at his phone.




An emergency helicopter was put on standby, but the man was pronounced dead within minutes of fire rescue personnel arriving at the scene. An empty gun holster was found near the man, but the gun itself had not been found during the morning investigation. The crash blocked two of the three lanes and by 9:45 a.m., when the medical examiner arrived from the south, the ME vehicle crawling north along the inside emergency lane, traffic had backed up several miles past State Road 100 to the south. The Florida Highway Patrol was still conducting its investigation around 10 a.m.

The Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue, along with the Palm Coast Fire Police, had responded.

The crash resulted in the ninth fatality on Flagler roads this year–the lowest road-fatality total in Flagler in 27 years. In 1994, the county recorded seven fatalities. It recorded 19 last year, despite a drop in traffic due to covid, and 12 the year before. There’s been an average of 19 deaths a year on county roads in the past 10 years.

The victims in six of the nine fatalities this year have been either motorcyclists or cyclists.






The crash closed two of the three northbound lanes of I-95 and snarled traffic past State Road 100 to the south. (© FlaglerLive)
