Friends of the Library Book Sale Saturday

The Friends of the Library is having a Welcome to Fall book sale Saturday, October 2, at the Flagler County Library. The sale is from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It features great deals on paperback and hardcover books for a wide range of interests. The books on sale include: Romance, Scif-Fi and Western fiction, non- fiction, and children’s and young adult books.

All CD’s are 25 cents, DVD’s 50 cents, TV Series are a dollar and audio books priced as marked. So stop by the Library at 2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW in Palm Coast. Bring a bag and take home something great to read, listen to or watch. We cannot accept large bills but checks will be accepted with a valid driver’s license. Proceeds from the sale will support Library services.