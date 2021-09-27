Deputies Break-Up Underage House Party of Over 30 People on Selden Court, Arresting 50-Year-Old Woman

Not much before midnight on Saturday night (Sept. 25) Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to 8 Selden Court in Palm Coast, where an anonymous caller had reported to police that numerous underage people were there drinking and doing drugs, walking through the street and cutting into neighbors’ yards.









The place looked like a party when deputies arrived, with vehicles lining the street and juveniles walking in and ou of the house. As soon as the questioning started deputies reported smelling alcohol on the juveniles’ breath. Some 33 people were counted at the house by the time the questioning was done, and the owner, 50–year-old Christan L. Myers, was under arrest on a county of holding an open-house party with alcohol and a count of causing the delinquency of a minor.

Myers, who spoke with a deputy with a beer in hand, told a deputy she was not aware that the juveniles in the house were drinking, that she alone was drinking, and that it was a small gathering for friends of her daughter’s.

Deputies cleared the house and heard admissions from 14 juveniles that they’d been drinking, according to the sheriff’s report. “While gathering the juveniles in order to contact their parents,” the report states, “deputies entered the residence to make sure everyone came outside. Inside was a strong odor of burnt marijuana. In plain view, on the living room couch, kitchen counter, a child’s bedroom, and the back patio there was marijuana residue. There were medical marijuana containers, grinders, and marijuana paraphernalia scattered in the se areas as well. Throughout the home there were several bottle caps from Mike’s Hard lemonade and Corona,” the beer. The same bottle caps were strewn around the vehicles.

In the easement where some of the children were standing, and apparently discarded there, deputies found a clear bag containing a white substance in it that tested positive for oxycodone, the narcotic. It had been crushed.









All the juveniles were required to contact parents or guardians to pick them up. Those that couldn’t were taken by friends. “Juveniles that were driving were first confirmed to have consumed no alcohol before being permitted to leave,” the report states.

Myers was booked at the Flagler County jail and released on $1,000 bond within five hours of her booking. The misdemeanor charges she faces typically result in a brief probationary term of a few months, if the State Attorney prosecutes.