Tornado Warning Issued for Bunnell and State Road 100 to Flagler Beach Until 4:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning until 4:15 p.m. for the area of State Road 100 from Bunnell to Flagler Beach.

At 3:50 p.m., the storm was moving east from Bunnell, where it was centered over the center of the city, at U.S. 1 and State Road 100, and moving southeast toward Flagler Beach at 15 miles per hour.

The storm was capable of producing tornadoes. Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Beverly Beach.