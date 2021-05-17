West Flagler Resident Faces Kidnapping and Other Felony Charges in Domestic Violence Incident With Ex

Benjamin Murray Brittle, a 59-year-old resident of 3853 County Road 2006, near Bull Creek campground in west Flagler, was briefly booked at the Flagler County jail over the weekend on a first-degree felony charge of kidnapping, two third-degree felony charges and two out-of-county warrants for misdemeanors. He was released 36 hours later on $17,000 bond.

The felony charges are all related to a domestic violence incident involving Brittle and how now-ex-girlfriend. The incident took place Saturday (May 15). By the time a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy met the alleged victim, she was “visibly upset, was crying, and had blood on her clothes, legs and hands,” according to a sheriff’s report. The woman requested paramedics to treat her wounds but declined to be transported to the hospital, against medical advice.









She told deputies that she had been moving out of Brittle’s RV on County Road 2006 so she could move in with her daughter in Jacksonville. The couple had dated for about five years. But once Brittle had driven her there, she said he threw her things in front of her daughter’s house while she herself proved unable to get out of the 1996 Ford pick-up truck.

Brittle got back in the truck, drove a short distance, then attempted to “forcefully pull” the woman out of the truck, according to his arrest report. The woman cut her hand while holding on to the door. She said she did not step out, fearful that he would beat her if she did. But he then proceeded to drive back onto I-95 with the woman in the truck, allegedly punching her and holding her down in the seat several times. The woman was able to call her daughter to tel her know what was taking place. Her daughter called authorities in Flagler.

Brittle told authorities that he had been drinking and was drunk as he drove his ex to her daughter’s house. Once there, he said, she would not get out of the truck. So he drove back to Bunnell. But he denied harming her. They were getting out of the truck in Bunnell when deputies arrived. Deputies noticed blood on Brittle’s pants as well. He was charged with false imprisonment and felony battery in addition to the kidnapping charge.

Brittle has a June 2000 conviction on charges of aggravated battery and felony battery, in Duval County, and an October 2005 conviction for felony battery. He also faced a pair of out-of-county misdemeanor warrants, one from Putnam County and one from St. Johns. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim and to surrender all firearms