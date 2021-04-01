Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

Florida House Targets School Board Salaries, But Senate Does Not

| | Leave a Comment

Some legislators think they shouldn't be paid. (© FlaglerLive)
Some legislators think they shouldn’t be paid. (© FlaglerLive)

A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at eliminating salaries for county school board members was approved by a House panel Thursday, with opponents warning it could make boards less diverse. But without a companion bill making it through the Senate, the matter may be moot again this year.

The measure (HJR 1461), which was approved in a 10-7 vote by the House Early Learning & Elementary Education Subcommittee, would place a proposed constitutional amendment on the 2022 ballot. Sponsor Sam Garrison, R-Fleming Island, told the panel that nixing pay for school boards would “take the politics out of our school boards.”




But Rep. Angie Nixon, D-Jacksonville, and other opponents argued that diversity on the boards would be threatened by making the positions unpaid. “This will lead to an elitist system. It is going to drive out folks who have the most at stake in the educational system,” Nixon said.

Florida school board members are paid an average of $35,995 annually and receive roughly $10,800 in benefits, according to a House staff analysis. Legislators are paid about $30,000 a year. The House proposal needs approval from the Education and Employment Committee before it could go before the full House.

The Senate does not have a similar proposal. For a constitutional-amendment proposal to be placed on the ballot b y the legislature, a 60 percent majority of each chamber must agree to do so in a joint resolution.

–News Service of Florida

Conner Bosch law attorneys lawyers offices palm coast flagler county
If you’re here and you’ve read this far down our notoriously boundless articles, you’re one of our 25,000-some daily visitors, and you’ve read not 5 or 50 but probably 500 FlaglerLive articles this year--at no cost to you. But locally focused, independent and bold reporting isn’t cheap, and it’s becoming rare: two-thirds of counties don’t have a daily paper anymore, let alone a 24/7 news source. We depend on your help to fund the essential investigative and analytical journalism you’ve relied on for 11 years, and to keep FlaglerLive the only fully free-access, news source in Flagler County. If each of you contributed as little as $5 for the whole year--barely over a penny a day--we wouldn’t need to solicit advertising. But only a fraction of you contribute. Make a difference this holiday season. Have a stake in fostering serious journalism in your community. Contribute today or become a monthly donor.FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization: your contribution is tax-deductibleClick now, anywhere in this box, and contribute.

All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.

Reader Interactions

  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents
  • grand living realty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *