Covid and Quarantines Force Flagler Beach City Commission to Cancel Its Meeting Thursday

Flagler Beach City Hall closed last week after Interim City Manager Robert McFadden and an employee in the building department tested positive for the coronavirus. Late this afternoon, the city announced that its in-person commission meeting scheduled for Thursday was cancelled.









The city got a recommendation from the health department to not hold the meeting as some city officials who may have been exposed to infected personnel are required to be under quarantine until the weekend.

The commission was scheduled to hear the latest in a series of updates on the delayed dunes restoration project planned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, discuss the next steps in the city’s search for a new manager to replace the late Larry Newsom, and renew the city’s mask mandate.

The commission was also set to approve its proclamation declaring March 2 Election Day for one commission seat and the mayor’s seat. The commission will hold a virtual meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday just for Mayor Linda Provencher to read the proclamation into the record, which is time-sensitive. “There will be no other formal action taken during the virtual special meeting,” a statement by the city says, though the meeting is expected to be attended by other commissioners, and they may briefly discuss city issues–but neither take action nor give direction to staff.

The proclamation for the elections may be signed by the mayor without a motion by the commission. The agenda had already been trimmed substantially in view of current limitations. Commissioners could have held a full-blown Zoom meeting, as they routinely did during the spring and summer. But Gov. Ron DeSantis, among his many measures eliminating Covid-19 safety measures, let his executive order allowing Zoom meetings expire. While local governments may still hold hybrid meetings, the quorum for an official meeting is required in chambers.









DeSantis has also forbidden local governments from imposing Covid-related restrictions on businesses and on gathering size limits, or from enforcing mask mandates. Flagler Beach’s mask mandate, like Palm Coast’s and Bunnell’s, is not enforceable, though a majority of residents are respecting it as Flagler County has seen its weekly coronavirus case load surge and break records for the past four straight weeks. The county’s cumulative coronavirus case load is well past 4,000, its death tally attributed to the disease is at 51, and there were 26 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of Covid-19 today at AdventHealth Palm Coast, also a record since the beginning of the pandemic.

Flagler Beach City Hall is expected to reopen next week.