A Woman Is Shot in Palm Coast’s B Section, Her Partner Is Arrested, But For Different Reasons

Nicholas Edward LeBlanc, a 36-year-old resident of 6 Buffalo Bill Drive in Palm Coast, was arrested on two felony counts of possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon following a reportedly accidental shooting that severely injured a woman Sunday night at the Buffalo Bill house. LeBlanc gave conflicting accounts regarding the incident, which remains murky.









The commotion, which drew a large police response and an emergency helicopter that airlifted the woman to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach, caused a lot of concern and some inaccurate information in the B Section, where some residents believed the helicopter was searching for the shooter. That was not the case.

According to his arrest report, Leblanc told one deputy that he was getting his children prepared to leave with the victim, “As he was putting the children in the vehicle, which was located in the backyard, the firearm went off,” he told deputies. He could not provide a description as to how it went off. “He alleged he came inside the residence and noticed [the victim] with a gunshot wound to her leg.” He told deputies that the firearm, a Highpoint .380acp handgun, is registered to him, and he “takes full responsibility for it injuring” the woman. He told deputies he was aware that he was not legally allowed to own a firearm. He was convicted on two counts of grand theft and burglary in 2015.

But LeBlanc’s account to another deputy was a different story. LeBlanc told that deputy that after placing the children in the car, he went to check on the woman. The two got into an argument. They both allegedly reached for the gun, the firearm fell to the ground and went off, striking the woman in the upper thigh.

When deputies arrived at the scene and found the woman bleeding on the floor in a bedroom, “the bedroom door appeared to have been forced open,” according to the arrest report. “The damaged door frame had a horizontal gouge in the top portion of the door from what appeared to be a handgun round and an apparent entry hole which appeared to be the size of a bullet.”









Deputies asked LeBlanc about the gouged door frame. “He appeared confused to the damage,” the report states. “He then stated the damage was there for an unknown time frame and was caused by an unknown object, although the wood was splintering off the gouge. Deputies established that LeBlanc and the woman were in the relationship, living at that address.

The sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigation unit responded, as did detectives. Since LeBlanc conceded to being the owner of the gun, he was placed under arrest and subsequently booked at the county jail. The crime scene was dismantled at 10:30 p.m.