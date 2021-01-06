Flagler Auditorium Announces Lineup of Live and Multimedia Shows Celebrating the Community

Flagler Auditorium pays tribute to the vibrant Flagler County community with a special line-up of programs celebrating its history, artists, service organizations, and heroes starting later this month.

Six special shows will combine multimedia presentations with live performances beginning on January 29 with the renowned tribute band “Absolute Queen.” Other programs will feature the talents of local musicians including “Traces of Gold,” “Captain Nick and The Cherry Drops”–who will be offering up a tribute to Flagler Beach on Feb. 27–“One More Time,” and acclaimed vocalist Linda Cole performing with alumni from the Flagler County school system. “Pat & Pink” will also be headlining a celebration to women on March 13.

To purchase tickets, visit www.Flagler Auditorium.org or call 386-437-7547.









The January 29 program will begin at 5:30 p.m. outside the Auditorium with an outdoor exhibition, Rock Your Business,” showcasing local shops and businesses, followed by a multi-media presentation inside the auditorium and the performance by “Absolute Queen.” The live concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Subsequent performances will honor the Flagler Education Foundation and Flagler Technical College, the Palm Coast Professional Business Network, the Flagler Beach Historical Museum, the Palm Coast Historical Society, and the county’s many hard-working service organizations.

All events will be held in strict accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines. That means audience members and participants (including performers) will be screened outside the theatre. All audience members will be required to wear masks during performances, as a condition of buying a ticket.

Temperature checks and a questionnaire regarding Covid-19 will be completed before entering the lobby area. The Auditorium is only selling 250 seats per show, or a quarter of its capacity, accommodating no more than two seats together, allowing for the 6-foot social distancing protocol. Lobby areas will be kept clear and outside doors will be used for exiting the theatre. Concessions will not be served. All areas are cleaned and sanitized often, especially high contact surfaces. The theatre is cleaned after every performance with an electrostatic sprayer. Hand sanitizer will be made available throughout the theatre.

The Auditorium is the county’s premier performing arts center, now operating with a new heating and air conditioning system using CDC-approved Global Plasma Clean Air technology.