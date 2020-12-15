Sitemap

‘Not For Me To Do,’ DeSantis Says of Congratulating Joe Biden

DeSantis is not happy. (© FlaglerLive)

A day after President Donald Trump lost the Electoral College vote,  Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested Tuesday, without evidence, that the exit of his close political ally from the White House could affect Florida on issues such as the coronavirus pandemic.

“The president has been one hell of an ally for this state. I can tell you that,” DeSantis said after a state Cabinet meeting. “It’s funny, because these hospitals — we’ve really supported them. If they needed something, we got it to them. I was like, ‘Well, I may not be a phone call away from getting everything done soon (after Trump leaves office).’ So, it’s unfortunate, I think, for Florida.”




DeSantis spoke as Florida went past 20,000 Covid-19 deaths, including 38 people 24 or younger, and on a day the state recorded 9,439 new cases of coronavirus infections, in a week averaging around 10,000 cases per day. A cumulative 1.1 million Floridians have been infected so far, including 3,076 in Flagler, where 46 residents have died of the disease.

Florida’s 29 electors cast ballots Monday for Trump because he won the state in the Nov. 3 election, but Democratic President-elect Joe Biden won the national electoral vote. With Trump continuing to contest the results of last month’s election, DeSantis was asked Tuesday whether he would congratulate Biden. “It’s not for me to do,” DeSantis said.

“Here’s what I would say. We did our thing in Florida and the Electoral College voted. What’s going to happen is going to happen. I can tell you that I think a lot of the frustration for folks that supported the president was that we were four years with people not accepting him.” But Florida Agriculture Commissioner

Nikki Fried, the only statewide elected Democrat, said Florida leaders need to work with Biden to ensure the needs of the state are met. “Joe Biden is the president-elect. Joe Biden will be the president of the United States,” Fried said.. “It is time for those who are questioning the legitimacy of this election to move on and start working with a Biden administration.”

–News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

