55-Year-Old Palm Coast Woman Is Killed as She Crossed U.S. 1 South of Royal Palms Parkway

A 55-year-old Palm Coast woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on U.S. 1 south of Royal Palms Parkway in Palm Coast late Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman was on foot. It isn’t clear if she was attempting to cross the highway or if she intentionally placed herself in the way of the vehicle. A 33-year-old woman was at the wheel of the vehicle, a sedan, and was traveling south on U.S. 1. FHP, whose Cpl. Tiffany Williams is the traffic homicide investigator on the case, describes the pedestrian as walking into the path of the sedan “for unknown reasons at this time.” The crash was reported to 911 at 9:11 p.m.









It is the second time this year that a pedestrian was killed on a Flagler roadway. On April 10, a person who was standing in the middle of an I-95 travel lane south of State Road 100 was struck and killed by a car.

The identity of the driver and the victim in Saturday night’s incident were not released. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, where the Palm Coast Fire Department, Flagler County Fire Rescue and the Palm Coast Fire Police responded, as did the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, before turning over the scene to FHP.

It was the first road fatality in Palm Coast or Flagler since Oct. 29, and at least the 19th road fatality of the year.