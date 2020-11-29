Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

55-Year-Old Palm Coast Woman Is Killed as She Crossed U.S. 1 South of Royal Palms Parkway

| | Leave a Comment

The crash took place south of Royal Palms Parkway, which continues as Education Way on the west side of the highway.
The crash took place south of Royal Palms Parkway, which continues as Education Way on the west side of the highway.

A 55-year-old Palm Coast woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on U.S. 1 south of Royal Palms Parkway in Palm Coast late Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman was on foot. It isn’t clear if she was attempting to cross the highway or if she intentionally placed herself in the way of the vehicle. A 33-year-old woman was at the wheel of the vehicle, a sedan, and was traveling south on U.S. 1. FHP, whose Cpl. Tiffany Williams is the traffic homicide investigator on the case, describes the pedestrian as walking into the path of the sedan “for unknown reasons at this time.” The crash was reported to 911 at 9:11 p.m.




It is the second time this year that a pedestrian was killed on a Flagler roadway. On April 10, a person who was standing in the middle of an I-95 travel lane south of State Road 100 was struck and killed by a car.

The identity of the driver and the victim in Saturday night’s incident were not released. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, where the Palm Coast Fire Department, Flagler County Fire Rescue and the Palm Coast Fire Police responded, as did the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, before turning over the scene to FHP.

It was the first road fatality in Palm Coast or Flagler since Oct. 29, and at least the 19th road fatality of the year.

Conner Bosch law attorneys lawyers offices palm coast flagler county
Created using the Donation Thermometer plugin https://wordpress.org/plugins/donation-thermometer/.$5000Raised $1001 towards the $5000 target.$1001Raised $1001 towards the $5000 target.20%If you’re here and you’ve read this far down our notoriously boundless articles, you’re one of our 25,000-some daily visitors, and you’ve read not 5 or 50 but probably 500 FlaglerLive articles this year--at no cost to you. But locally focused, independent and bold reporting isn’t cheap, and it’s becoming rare: two-thirds of counties don’t have a daily paper anymore, let alone a 24/7 news source. We depend on your help to fund the essential investigative and analytical journalism you’ve relied on for 11 years, and to keep FlaglerLive the only fully free-access, news source in Flagler County. If each of you contributed as little as $5 for the whole year--barely over a penny a day--we wouldn’t need to solicit advertising. But only a fraction of you contribute. Make a difference this holiday season. Have a stake in fostering serious journalism in your community. Contribute today or become a monthly donor.FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization: your contribution is tax-deductibleClick now, anywhere in this box, and contribute.

All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.

Reader Interactions

  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents
  • grand living realty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *