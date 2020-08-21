Traffic Safety at Premium as Deputies Deploy Alongside Return to School

Flagler Schools begin in-person and virtual classes on Monday, August 24. School zones will be in effect and there will be more pedestrians on residential roads near bus stops. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will have increased patrols in school zones and bus stops throughout the county from August 24 through September 4 to help get the school year off to a safe start.









The increased law enforcement presence will serve as a reminder to the community that school is starting and drivers need to be aware of an increase in pedestrian and bicycle traffic within school zones and residential areas and bus stops. Remember, under Florida law it is a primary traffic violation to text or talk on a phone you are holding in a school or construction zone.

“After the longest Spring Break in history, Flagler Schools’ students are returning to class,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We want to start this school year off on the right foot and that means everyone should be driving free from distractions and staying alert. Deputies from all units including traffic, K-9, C.O.P.s and school resource deputies (SRDs) will be working to ensure safety.”

Each Flagler County public school has an assigned school resource deputy (SRD) that will be on campus at all times while school is in session. Each high school will have two SRDs at all times. Get to know your student’s SRD by visiting our website: http://www.flaglersheriff.com/srd#









In addition to SRD presence on each school campus, proactive patrols will continue throughout the school year. Traffic Units will monitor the school zones on a regular basis throughout the school year. “As we start another school year, please take a few minutes to talk to your child about acceptable online activity,” Sheriff Staly continued. “Stay engaged with what they’re doing online. Remind them that their words matter and it is NEVER okay to threaten another person, even if it’s ‘just a joke.’ We have a zero tolerance policy in Flagler County, and all threats will be taken seriously.” Any suspicious persons, vehicles, or activity should always be reported to 9-1-1 or the non-emergency line 386-313-4911 immediately.