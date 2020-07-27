Palm Coast’s Joshua Gabriel McHugh, 22, Dies in Suicide

Joshua Gabriel McHugh, a 22-year-old resident of 2 Sled Court in Palm Coast, was found dead of suicide on July 23 at his home, according to a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

McHugh had been seeing a psychologist and had wrestled with depression in the past, but had not had any depression issues and was no longer on medication, according to his mother’s account to deputies.







He had been furloughed from his job at PetSmart because of the coronavirus emergency but had gone back to work that week. His mother told deputies that he’d been less pleased with his workplace because “they got rid of all the good employees.” Yet her son didn’t seem upset, nor had he had any issues with fellow-employees or family members, his mother told deputies. Nor had he attempted suicide before. McHugh’s 19-year-old sister spoke in the same terms.

His mother had last seen him the night before, around 10 p.m. She had not heard from him the next day and had gone to check on him in his room, where she found him. He had used a rope.

Sheriff’s detectives and the Crime Scene Investigations unit responded, as is routine in such instances, and the medical examiner took custody of the body.

The following resources are available for individuals in crisis:

Flagler Lifeline website.

In Flagler: The Crisis Triage and Treatment Unit (CTTU) is a crisis assessment and referral service for Flagler County residents experiencing behavioral health crisis. It is located at 301 Justice Lane in the Brown & Brown Outpatient building at the Vince Carter Sanctuary in Bunnell. This program is limited to individuals escorted to the program by law enforcement between the hours of noon and midnight daily. Law enforcement is able to transport individuals to SMA to assess and determine the appropriate clinical disposition. When required and appropriate, SMA then transports the individual to a receiving facility in Volusia County.

In Daytona Beach: Stewart-Marchman Act Corporation Crisis Center

1220 Willis Avenue

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Crisis Line: (800) 539 – 4228

Available 24 hours.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800/273-8255 (TALK), or use the online Lifeline Crisis Chat, both available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

People 60 and older can call the Institute on Aging’s 24-hour, toll-free Friendship Line at 800-971-0016. IOA also makes ongoing outreach calls to lonely older adults.

If you are concerned for someone else, read about warning signs here. For additional resources, see the Speaking of Suicide website.