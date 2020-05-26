A Woman Is Shot on Rockefeller Drive in Palm Coast; Assailant Runs Off

A woman was reported shot on Rockefeller Drive in Palm Coast around 1 this morning, allegedly by an assailant who then ran off. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and releasing little additional information.

The woman was reportedly standing on the driveway at 21 Rockefeller Drive, an area that parallels Whiteview Parkway at the north end of the lot, when a man walked by and said hello, walking past her. When she began walking into the house, he fired, wounding her in the leg. She was transported to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.







The sheriff’s office has not issued any reports on the shooting yet. Late this afternoon, it issued a brief release saying detectives were investigating, and quoting sheriff Rick Staly: “The investigation into how this person was shot is active at this time,” he said. “If anyone saw or heard anything, we would ask that they call us. This appears to be an isolated incident and while we have not made an arrest yet there is no immediate concern to the community as a

whole.”

The Sheriff’s Office has not identified the victim or the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to contact the agency at 386-313-4911 and mention Case Number 2020-49516. You may also email [email protected] or send a tip through the FCSO app. To remain anonymous and receive a reward up to $5,000.00, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).