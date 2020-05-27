In Daytona North, $1.9 Million Repaving of 3 Miles of Mahogany Boulevard Set for June

The Florida Department of Transportation has had it in its five-year plan for about six years. But crews will finally begin repaving the 3.2-mile stretch of Mahogany Boulevard from County Road 305 to Water Oak Road in Daytona North starting next month, county government announced this week.









The $1.95 million funding for the project was part of some 15 allocations to various county, city and school government projects or initiatives in last year’s legislative General Appropriations Act. It is administered through a pair of Florida Department of Transportation grants – $100,000 for the design work completed in August 2018 by Crawford Murphy & Tilly, and $1.8 million awarded to P&S Paving of Daytona Beach for construction. P&S Paving is a frequent paver in Flagler, most recently along the four-lane portion of Old Kings Road just north of State Road 100 and the U.S. 1 roundabout at Old Dixie Highway.

The financing of the project along Mahogany Boulevard long predates the state’s and the county’s coronavirus-related economic woes. The transportation department accurately slated the project for 2020 when it presented a list of nine Flagler projects to the County Commission in December 2014, with the Mahogany Boulevard project at the tail end of the list.

Construction preparation is more recent.







“We have been working on the project since the beginning of March, but this is the part of the project where residents will really start to see the improvements,” said County Engineer Faith Alkhatib. “It will take a couple of months to complete, but the roadway will be very nice once completed.”

The project includes roadway widening, milling, and resurfacing, according to a county release. The final constructed roadway will provide for 11-foot travel lanes, 3.5-foot paved shoulders, and a foot of sodded stabilized shoulders. The pavement will be painted with so-called thermoplastic striping, which includes glass beads to make the striping more reflective and visible at night. There will also be additional signeage.

The initial Mahogany Boulevard construction work was completed in the early- to mid-90s. The section from County Road 305 to Hickory Street was constructed about 1991, and the area between Hickory Street and Water Oak Road was completed in late 1995 or early 1996.

“I am happy for our residents in Daytona North that we are able to get this essential upgrade completed for them,” Alkhatib said. “This is the major thoroughfare into and out of the community.”