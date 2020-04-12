Night Fire Guts House at 21st and South Daytona Avenue in Flagler Beach

A fire that broke out before 9 p.m. Saturday had by later that night engulfed and consumed a three-story house at South Daytona Avenue and South 21st Street in Flagler Beach. No one was hurt.









The fire broke out around 8:45 p.m. at 2043 South Daytona, a 3,300 square-foot homesteaded property owned by Jennifer Mears and valued at $318,000, according to the Flagler County Property Appraiser’s latest estimate. The house was built in 1987.

“First arriving crews were presented with heavy fire condition throughout the house and were forced to conduct defensive operations,” the Flagler Beach Fire Department said in a statement. “All agencies worked together with tremendous effort which resulted in saving the neighboring homes.”

Video by Boyd Venable

Not long after the fire started units arriving at the scene reported to the county’s 911 dispatch center that the house was “75 percent engulfed” by flames, and it was not long after that, that flames were raging throughout the entire house’s three levels and a vehicle parked in the front driveway. By then the house was not salvageable. Firefighters poured water from positions on the street to prevent the fire from leaping to enarby properties.

The state fire marshall ruled the fire accidental, according to the Flagler Beach Fire Department, one of three fire departments that responded to the scene. In all, some eight units from Flagler Beach, the Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue responded. The Flagler Beach and Palm Coast Fire Police were also at the scene, as were sheriff’s and Flagler Beach police units.

By morning, the bulk of the house was a charred ruin.