Flagler Donors Show Their Love For Hospital “Heroes” as AdventHealth Opens Hubs for Covid-19 Contributions

Some days ago Flagler Beach resident Wanda Dearth sent food for the health workers at AdventHealth Palm Coast’s Emergency Room. That’s turned into a broader fund-raising effort that now involves two condo associations, Publix and other donors in what Dearth says will be an ongoing effort to support local heroes on the front lines of the coronavirus emergency.









“I’ve always been into trying to give back to the community or whatever it is that needs to be done wherever I live,” Dearth, who lives near the nine-hole golf course at the south end of Flagler Beach, says. “I just wanted to do something for our local heroes here.”

Her condo association has 46 units, the one next door has 86. She emailed residents in both, and started getting contributions of $20, $50, some as high as $100. “It’s been a joint effort of a lot of Flagler Beach residents that understand the crisis we’re in,” Dearth said, and the importance of keeping spirits up at the hospital–and doing what can be done to keep it from getting overrun.

Dearth is making a presentation of food, face masks, face shields and gloves to the hospital on April 13, including signs speaking recognition for health workers. The effort is only a first step. Dearth says this will be ongoing, with similar efforts intended to support the local police and fire departments. (Dearth may be contacted by email at [email protected] or by phone at 386-569-5276.) Dearth teaches craft classes and will be including crafts among the donated items–anything “to put a smile on people’s faces,” whether health care workers or patients.

The AdventHealth system has benefited from an outpouring of support like Dearth’s across the state and elsewhere. In response, it has established a central, electronic hub for people who want to support health care employees on the front lines. The hub enables people to leave notes of thanks, contribute actual relief items, and making tax-deductible financial donations.

According to AdventHealth, which runs AdventHealth Palm Coast, the greatest opportunities for community support are: