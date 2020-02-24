Flagler County’s First Salt Spa Opens in Flagler Beach

Kristyn Brooke Wheeler Cullis, also referred to as “Ms. Salt” and her business partner Charlie Evans, are pleased to announce they have opened Essential Elements Spa located at 214 Moody Blvd. in Flagler Beach. The partners celebrated their grand opening in conjunction with the Flagler County Chamber of Commerce on Friday, January 24th at the spa. Essential Elements is a natural healing, therapeutic, aesthetic and relaxation spa. They offer dry salt therapy, infrared sauna treatments, an oxygen bar experience, massage and aesthetician services.









“I have been busy with out of state visitors and locals and I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to be creative with the design of my first salt cave,” said Kristyn. “We are looking forward to bringing awareness as to how these services will help others heal as well as relax with our unique spa services,” she added.

The idea for the salt spa came when Kristyn and her daughter Paige McComb were living in a home that had high levels of toxic mold and unknowingly were getting sick from it. They sought dry salt therapy, infrared sauna treatments and oxygen. It helped their respiratory issues, skin problems, migraines, sinuses, depression, and gave them back their energy. Kristyn has also suffered from arthritis and inflammation and these treatments have helped her. All three of these elements helped both women significantly.

The benefits of dry salt therapy, also known as halo therapy, include anti-inflammatory functions, mucolytic benefits, removing pathogenic agents, and revitalizing skin appearance. Dry salt therapy is also known to boost immune systems and assist with reducing the effects of psoriasis, eczema, dry skin, acne, rashes, asthma, allergies, common cold, bronchitis, COPD, cystic fibrosis, sinusitis, ear infections, snoring, sleep improvement, and smoker’s cough.

The benefits of an infrared sauna treatment include relaxation, loosening muscle tissue, improving metabolism, reducing blood pressure, and helping reduce cellulite. It’s also known to improve skin function and appearance as well as rid the body of toxins and boost circulation.

The benefits of utilizing an oxygen bar include improved energy, food metabolism and sleep improvement. The treatment also detoxifies blood and improves circulation, as well as strengthens immune systems. Oxygen is also known to improve concentration, fight depression, and is beneficial for hangover relief.

Essential Elements Spa is open daily 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and is located at 214 Moody Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. They can be reached at 386-693-4002, or online at https://essentialelementssaltcave.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/essentialelementssaltcave