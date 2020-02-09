Diane Vidal of Chiumento Dwyer Hertel Grant Appointed Flagler County Bar Association Director

Diane Vidal of Chiumento Dwyer Hertel Grant has been appointed as a Flagler County Bar Association Director. She will serve a term of two years in this position.









Diane was installed as a board member at the Flagler County Bar Association’s 2020 meeting on January 10th. The event was held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Palm Coast.

Diane’s duties as a board member include but are not limited to; ensuring effective organizational planning, determine and monitor the organization’s programs and services, attend board meetings, make informed decisions, maintain records, and enhance the organization’s public image. Board duties also include educating its members and the general public in matters pertaining to the law and to the legal profession; and to cultivate professional ethics and a spirit of brotherhood and good fellowship among the members of the association.

Diane began her legal career over a decade ago as a paralegal while she worked her way through law school. She worked alongside former municipal court judge, Nelson C. Monteiro, Esq., where she learned many areas of the law including criminal, immigration, civil litigation, wills and estates, family law, and real estate.

Diane earned a Juris Doctor in 2007, and is licensed to practice law in three states. Diane graduated with honors from Rutgers University earning a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice and a minor in psychology. She then went on to attend and graduate cum laude from Seton Hall University School of Law. She was an associate editor of the Seton Hall Legislative Bureau Journal during her last two years of law school where she wrote and edited publications regarding legislative reform. Having found her passion in law and determined to help others with the American legal system, she has authored numerous articles, written frequent legal briefs and published an e-book on family law litigation. Diane is the recipient of the New Jersey Super Lawyer, Rising Star award for five years in a row.