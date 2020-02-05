Sheriff’s Detectives Investigating Murky Shooting Near Island Walk Off Palm Coast Parkway

Flagler County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday evening at the intersection of Palm Coast Parkway and Harbor Center Way, the short, one-way street between the two directions of the Parkway, off of the Island Walk shopping center.









No one was injured. The alleged assailant is at large.

“The first call came in at 7:13 p.m. from a witness who saw someone get out of the suspect’s vehicle and fire a round at a white cargo-style van stopped at the intersection, a large white van,” a Flagler County Sheriff’s spokesperson said this morning. “The van’s rear door was struck three times by 9mm bullets, and then the light turned green and both the victim’s vehicle and suspect vehicle turned on to Old King’s Road. The victim pulled over and waited for law enforcement, and witnesses lost sight of the suspect’s vehicle around Farragut Drive.”

The spokesperson added: “It looks like it was a road rage incident, and through the investigation, speaking with the victim and witnesses there seems to be some conflicting information, which is why they’re now asking for the public’s assistance.” In other words, “something wasn’t adding up from what they were being told last night.”

The sheriff’s office has not yet released any of the details regarding 911 calls or an incident report, and detectives were meeting about the incident between 9:30 and 10 this morning, after being at the scene last night. Videos from nearby businesses are being examined, when available.

“I believe at first the call came in from a witness and not from the suspect or a victim,” the spokesperson said.

It is of course still an active investigation, and detectives are seeking the public’s help in providing information. The public may do so by calling the sheriff’s non emergency line at 386/313-4911, and mentioning case number 2020-11588, or by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-888-277-8477 (TIPS) and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.