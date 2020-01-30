Thomas LeGault Withdraws Candidacy for Flagler County Commission Amid Debt Claims

Thomas LeGault, owner of a discount-card business called Savor Flagler, withdrew his candidacy for Flagler County Commission a week after revelations that he was being sued by a radio station for unpaid bills and pursued by Flagler Palm Coast High School for a debt he owned the school’s cheerleading team.









“The LeGault campaign has shutdown operations today. We have sent our withdrawal letter to the Supervisor of Elections office,” LeGault said on his campaign Facebook page on Jan. 24, calling it “a hard decision.” (LeGault “issued his letter of withdrawal on January 27, 2020,” the supervisor of elections said.) LeGault did not address the financial issues. He thanked his family and supporters–among them former candidate Sharon Demers and former County Commissioner Nate McLaughlin–and noted his goal of bringing more awareness to mental health in the county.

“This is a break for now !!!! I am not finished with my political career I will be back,” he wrote.

LeGault had filed to run for the District 1 seat two-term Republican Commissioner Charlie Ericksen is vacating. LeGault is the second Republican candidate to file then withdraw. Leslie Giscombe, who heads the African American Entrepreneurial Association in the county, was briefly a candidate last year. That leavs one Republican standing for now–Andy Dance, the Flagler County School Board member. One Democrat filed: Corinne Hermle, who ran for the Palm Coast City Council in 2018.

LeGault had raised $4,700, and had spent the full amount.

A week before his withdrawal, FlaglerLive had reported that LeGault was facing a lawsuit filed by WNZF’s Flagler Broadcasting, seeking nearly $5,000 in unpaid bills and fees associated with the station’s attempts to recoup the amount. LeGault had hosted an infomercial on WNZF between February and May, but had fallen behind on his bills. The station cancelled the show in May, and decided to file the suit when the collections-agency avenue did not recoup the money. LeGault said a vehicle crash that had him out of work for weeks caused him to fall behind.

Through Savor Flagler’s discount cards, he had also helped the FPC cheerleading team raise money, but for months did not pay what he owed the team. When the article appeared he still owed $1,000 of the money the cheerleaders had raised in the fall. Steve DeAugustino, the FPC athletic director, got involved in the matter in DEcember in attempts to recoup the money, and earlier this month turned the matter over to the school board attorney. He said today that LeGault had finally paid up the full amount owed.