Charges Will Be Dropped, But Flagler Deputy Petkovsek Returns to Duty Facing Stiff Disciplinary Measures

The Flagler County Sheriff’s detective Richard Petkovsek, who faced termination following his arrest outside a bar in St. Augustine last November, was reinstated this week after a 42-day suspension without pay, and after he signed on to a deferred-prosecution agreement with the State Attorney’s Office. But he faces numerous disciplinary penalties.









The misdemeanor charges of disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest without violence will be dropped pending Petkovsek’s completion of the agreement, which entails completing a substance abuse evaluation and completing any recommended treatment. The Sheriff’s Office is placing Petkovsek on year-long disciplinary probation. As a condition of retaining his job, Petkovsek agreed to make “a meaningful apology to all law enforcement officers involved in this matter,” refrain from consuming alcohol or patronizing bars, and submit to random drug and alcohol testing.

Aside from losing 42 days of pay, he will have an additional financial penalty, as he will not be awarded this year’s 2 percent step increase due all deputies, so his annual pay will remain at $44,289 instead of rising to $45,600.

In addition, Petkovsek will be found not to meet standards on his next evaluation, his planned transfer to the Special Investigations Unit has been rescinded, he will have to have a mandatory meeting with Sheriff Rick Staly, and he will hold the agency harmless. Petkovsek signed the agreement on New Year’s day, effectively ending his leave without pay on that day.

“While the FCSO does not in any way condone Detective Petkovsek’s actions, up until this incident he has demonstrated nothing but professionalism and passion for community service including being the 2017 Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for Flagler County,” Strobridge said in a statement the agency issued on Thursday. “While he was not fired, significant discipline is being imposed. We believe that he will successfully complete his disciplinary probation agreement and live up to the standard of conduct expected of each FCSO employee.”

The incident took place at the White Lion, a bar in St. Augustine, before 2 a.m. on Nov. 23. Petkovsek was off duty. According to the St. Augustine Police Department’s arrest report, Petkovsek was arrested after he allegedly tried to fight a bouncer and insulted the bouncer for not being let into the establishment, though video of the incident points to a more nuanced situation, with a bouncer acting more provocatively than Petkovsek. The establishment sought to trespass Petkovsek, his wife and a friend. Petkovsek allegedly refused to leave, though he was outside the establishment, never within the premises.

“The recent incident involving Deputy Petkovsek is not consistent with his internal reputation or his actions recorded by his immediate supervisors over the past several years,” Chief Paul Bovino wrote in a memo to Chief Mark Strobridge. Bovino supervises Petkovsek. he cited Petkovsek’s “exemplary” record and commendations, including the CrimeStoppers’ Officer of the Year award in 2017. Petkovsek was involved in a high-profile life-saving response two years ago, pulling a man from a submerged car by the I-95 interchange with State Road 100.

But arrest of any sort could have meant automatic termination. “After evaluating the incident along with job performance, coupled with his response to the incident and willingness to accept responsibility for his actions,” Bovino wrote, “I recommend a deviation from termination. Although a deviation is recommended significant discipline should still be imposed as outlined in the attached disciplinary probation agreement.”

Strobridge approved the recommendation.

Video of the Incident:



The 10-minute video is from a White Lion surveillance camera just outside the main entrance to the bar. The clip provided by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office begins at 1:38 a.m. It shows two women in casual dress walking in, past Petkovsek and his party of two women, who’d been waiting in line. Petkovsek is with his wife and another woman. Moments after the two women have walked in, Petkovsek, his wife and their friend begin to walk toward the entrance. They’re stopped by a bouncer, who raises both arms then folds them. Petkovsek and one of the two women speak with him in what appears to be normal tones as another bouncer with a New York Yankees hat insinuates himself in and out of the discussion, which continues. Numerous people walk out of the bar meanwhile as others mill about the entrance. Petkovsek leans back against a banister. He’s calm. Almost four minutes in, he’s still leaning back but one of the bouncers is near him, the two are exchanging words, and Petkovsek’s wife is between them. Others gather around. Petkovsek is talking, but he remains on the banister, his hands against it. Visually, there’s no show of aggression, but other staff members are no around him and his party, and one of the bouncers is flashing pictures of Petkovsek, his wife and their friend–repeatedly. Then Petkovsek takes a picture of the bouncers, and for a moment they look like they’re just exchanging pictures at a social gathering, though Petkovsek’s friend is in a more active conversation with one of the staffers.

The video is only a 10-minute clip, has no sound and of course conveys only one angle of what went on. But based on the video footage until that point, Petkovsek at no point has appeared disorderly, has “endangered the safety of another person,” as his arrest report states, or “caused a public disturbance.” His arrest report states he “attempted to start a fight with a bouncer.” That may be the case, but it’s not apparent from the video clip.

Almost seven minutes in, two police officers approach. Only at that point does Petkovsek seem a bit more agitated as he speaks with one of the bouncers. But the bouncer looks more aggressive than Petkovsek does–the bouncer is in Petkovsek’s face. The arrest report will describe it as “a screaming match,” with Petkovsek “yelling multiple obscenities at the bouncer and threatening him.” An officer walks toward Petkovsek and, placing an arm on Petkovsek’s left shoulder, walks him away from the entrance area. The arrest report states Petkovsek at that point yelled “you’re lucky” to the bouncer. A second officer, Petkovsek’s wife and their friend also walk away in a cluster. But there is no indication of a public “disturbance”: patrons are milling about, with more curiosity than concern.

Petkovsek and the officer are well away from the entrance, deep in the parking lot, when matters quickly escalate. Petkovsek is seen walking very slowly away from the cluster of his wife, her friend and the second officer when the first officer grabs his arm and twirls him around. The two appear to be exchanging words and Petkovsek keeps walking backwards, away from the officer. The second officer then rushes Petkovsek and both officers slam him to the ground and handcuff him.

The officer had asked for identification, so Petkovsek could be trespassed, and Petkovsek, according to the arrest report, told the officer “fuck you” and “began to walk away from me so I grabbed the back of his left arm. At this time he quickly pulled his arm away from me so I attempted to grab his arm again, to which he began tensing up. He again tensed up while he was on the ground and I was attempting to place cuffs on him.”

The Internal Affairs investigation involved no interviews with anyone but Petkovsek, and reviews of documents such as the St. Augustine Police Department’s arrest report and the White Lion’s surveillance video.

Petkovsek’s description of the incident to an internal affairs investigator tracks closely with the first few minutes of the video: his wife was questioning why they weren’t being let in even though two women had just walked in. “The bouncer became extremely rude and began clapping in Mrs. Petkovsek’s face,” he told the investigator, which made him defensive. The bouncer claimed the two women were employees, and that Petkovsek and his party were being denied “because he said so.” That bouncer walked away, and another bouncer showed up and began calmly conversing with his wife, but the first bouncer returned, bumped into him–Petkovsek believes it was intentional–and triggered another confrontation. Video footage seems to confirm Petkovsek’s version.

“Petkovsek admitted that he was not in the right frame of mind, and that the bouncer’s actions ‘set me off,'” the internal investigation states. That’s when profanities flew–though profanities are not against the law.

Here’s where the video and Petkovsek’s accounts diverge somewhat: Petkovsek, according to what he told the internal affairs investigator, “remembered someone coming up and grabbing ahold of his arm, and asking for identification. Petkovsek advised that he believed it to be the second bouncer, so he pulled his arm and advised that he was leaving. Petkovsek advised it was at that point that he was immediately taken to the ground, and restrained by Law Enforcement Officers. Petkovsek advised that was when he then realized that these were Police Officers, so he immediately complied. Petkovsek advised that he is certain that had he not been as intoxicated as he was at that time, none of this scenario would have taken place.”

The video does show the officer grabbing Petkovsek to begin walking him away from the scene, and the two walk away together, in such a way that Petkovsek clearly would have known he was with an officer, just as his party was following him with the other officer. The physical confrontation took place moments later as Petkovsek was walking away from the officer.

“Petkovsek advised that he fully acknowledges that his behavior was totally unacceptable, and he is profoundly apologetic for his actions,” the internal affairs investigation states. “Petkovsek further acknowledged that he knows he must conduct himself at a much higher level at all times, to include being off-duty. Petkovsek additionally stated that he is prepared to accept whatever discipline is imposed. Petkovsek intimated that he would like to formally apologize to Sheriff Staly, and he understands that his actions have shed a negative light, on not only himself but the Sheriff, and the Agency as a whole. Petkovsek, in closing, advised that he intends to never allow such an incident to occur again.”



