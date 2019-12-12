SitemapSitemap

Man and Woman Severely Injured in T-Bone Crash at Bulldog Drive and SR100; No Students Involved

The Malibu at the crash scene this afternoon. (© FlaglerLive)
Two people were severely injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 100 and Bulldog Drive–or Aviation Way, the road that leads to the county airport–at 1:41 this afternoon.




Each vehicle had a single-occupant–an adult man and an adult woman. No students were involved. (Flagler Palm Coast High School is across the street.) One of the patients had to be extricated from the vehicle, a Corvette. One was flown to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach by Trauma One, the emergency helicopter that landed and took off from the vacant field in front of the airport.

Another patient was transported by ground. Two Flagler County Fire Rescue ambulances had been dispatched to the scene, both as trauma alerts.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, whose causes have not yet been disclosed. But the crash was a t-bone type of collision, with the blue Malibu broadsiding the Corvette. The front of the Malibu was unrecognizable, as was the passenger side of the Corvette. The Corvette ended in the swale on the south side of SR100, east of Aviation Drive, facing northeast. The Malibu was nearby, a few feet to the west, facing northeast.

There were at least two witnesses to the crash, both of whom wrote statements.

Eastbound traffic on 100 was reduced to one lane. Westbound traffic was not affected. The Palm Coast Fire Police and Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies regulated traffic. The Palm Coast Fire Department was also at the scene.

Saxon’s the Bunnell tow company, had both vehicles on flatbeds an hour after the crash. The road was to be reopened by 2 p.m., shortly before school was to let out at FPC.

It was the second serious crash in a matter of hours. Mid-morning, two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision at Bette Terre Parkway and Pine Grove Drive, though injuries in that wreck were less severe and traffic was only temporarily impeded.

The Corvette. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extricate the driver. (© FlaglerLive)
Trauma One lifting off with a patient from a field in front of the county airport. (© FlaglerLive)
The scene. (© FlaglerLive)
  2. palmcoaster says

    Daily high number of accidents allover Palm Coast are a very tragic and dangerous reality. Reason is high speed and traffic violations by many bully, aggressive drivers.

  4. Jojo says

    I was behind the white corvette when the light changed. We had a yellow arrow, 100 west and east had green lights. He pulled right out onto oncoming traffic. Bang! Soo sad hope everybody makes it.

  6. Bill Nelson says

    So much for turn lanes and traffic signals. I don’t know who is responsible for the traffic lights on SR100, but I can tell you whoever in this city is responsible for the bulk of the signals does NOT know what they are doing, and should be evaluated and replaced.

