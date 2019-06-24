5 Palm Coast Residents, 4 of them Felons, Arrested on Drug Charges in R-Section House

Sheriffs and police chiefs often say that the majority of crime is committed by a small minority of people. The bust of an alleged “drug house” at 11 Raemon Drive on Friuday (June 21) resulted in the arrests of five people, four of them on felony charges. Four of the five are previously convicted felons, some of them a few times over.





Those arrested were Margaret Tillman, 37, Glenn James Moratto, 33, Jordan Cheney, 26, Samantha Tillman, 34, and John Jakobson, 40.

Margaret Tillman was convicted of two felonies in 2013, for burglary and grand theft. She was sentenced to two years in prison. Less than two years ago she was found guilty on three additional felonies, including grand theft and dealing in stolen property, a second-degree felony that exposed her to 15 years in prison. She was sentenced to one year in prison and was ordered to pay restitution, which she did not do, according to court records.

Moratto was found guilty of a felony driving infraction two years ago, trafficking in stolen property, felony interference with child custody and another felony driving infraction in 2013, and served briefly in prison. Cheney has been charged with felonies previously but not convicted, his charges having been reduced. Samantha Tillman was found guilty of a felony possession of a controlled substance and of grand theft in 2015. She failed out of drug court, her probation was revoked, and she was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Jakobson faced felony charges but wasn’t convicted on them in Flagler. But he has been convicted of felonies and sentenced to prison in Arizona, where he has a lengthy record.

Friday morning, several Flagler County Sheriff’s detectives and deputies, including a SWAT Team detachment and members of the federal secret service, served a warrant at the Raemon Drive house. The five individuals were in the house.

The search allegedly produced unused needles, glass pipes, various drug paraphernalia, fentanyl, Oxymorphone and methamphetamines. At one point,a detective concluded that as law enforcement was getting ready to go in the house, drugs may have been flushed down the toilet, twice. Several printers and computers were also seized from the property. The equipment was suspected of being used for printing counterfeit currency. That part of the investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending by the United States Secret Service.

Cheney is charged with Possession of Fentanyl, Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Margaret Tillman and Jakobson were charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of New or Legend Drug. Moratto and Samantha Tillman were charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. By late Monday afternoon, only Cheney had posted bail on his $5,500 bond.

The occupants were renters. The owner of the house told law enforcement that an eviction process would be started.

During the serving of the warrant, deputies planted a sign on the front lawn, “This drug house closed for business,” with Sheriff Rick Staly’s signature. The signs, a recent publicity stunt–in at least one case, the sheriff himself posed next to the sign and the image was posted on the agency’s Facebook page–have drawn criticism from Realtors and from Palm Coast government officials–criticism the officials voiced to the sheriff. The signs, which falsely presume not only the occupants of the house but the owners of the property guilty, are planted while the search warrant is being served. City officials have asked that the signs not remain. A sheriff’s spokesman today said the signs have never been left behind, to avoid them getting defaced.