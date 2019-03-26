Rymfire Elementary Teacher Travis Holloway Arrested a 4th Time Days After State Reprimand and Probation Order
FlaglerLive | March 26, 2019
The reprimand of Rymfire phys-ed teacher Travis Holloway was curt and stern: “The panel, composed of your peers, believes that, as a teacher, you are required to exercise a measure of leadership beyond reproach,” Cristina Basso, the presiding officer of the state Education Practices Commission, wrote Holloway just days ago. “By your actions, you have lessened the reputation of all who practice our profession. The profession cannot condone your actions, nor can the public who employ us.”
The Education Practices Commission investigates alleged misconduct by Florida educators and imposes penalties when they’re found to have violated codes of conduct. The commission can revoke a teacher’s certificate.
Since 2009, Holloway has been criminally charged in Volusia and Flagler for drug possession, aggravated assault, battery (three times), and child abuse. In one battery case he completed pre-trial intervention. Other charges were dropped or reduced. The child abuse charge was reduced to battery, then dropped. The aggravated assault charge was reduced to improper exhibition of a gun (the gun he threatened his girlfriend with after attacking her). He was sentenced to probation, which he tried to end early (the judge refused). That’s the conviction the Education Practices Commission was responding to. In 2018 Education Commissioner petitioned to have Holloway’s certificate revoked. Instead, the Commission and Holloway entered into a settlement agreement that included a written reprimand and a one-year probation. A Teacher Hearing Panel of the Education Practices Commission meeting on March 1 accepted the agreement and issued the reprimand.
Holloway also agreed to a psychological evaluation and submit the results to the state’s Recovery Network Program, to pay $300 toward the costs of his monitoring, a $1,000 fine to the commission, and to “violate no law and comply with all district school board regulations,” among other requirements.
“The Education Practices Commission sincerely hopes it is your intention to never allow this situation to occur again or indeed, to violate any professional obligation in fulfilling your responsibilities as an educator,” his reprimand reads. “To violate the standards of the profession will surely result in further action being taken against you.”
That was on March 1. On Friday (March 22, five days after his 39th birthday), Holloway was arrested again.
He was driving his 2002 Ford Crown Victoria westbound on State Road 100 just before 11 p.m. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper saw him driving erratically, cross lane markers and driving on the shoulder. The trooper pulled him over in a parking lot by Old Kings Road, allegedly detecting the tell-tale signs of a drunk driver: bloodshot and watery eyes, flushed face, mumbled speech, unsteady on his feet. “Holloway was slow to respond,” the trooper reported. He told the trooper that he’d had “a beer or two,” and rated himself a 3 on a scale the trooper gave him of 1 to 10, with 1 being sober and 10 being “fall down drunk.” His field sobriety tests showed “signs of impairment,” according to the trooper’s report. He took a breath test. His blood-alcohol level registered .116 and .109. The legal limit in Florida is .08. The trooper arrested him.
He had no proof of insurance and got a $116 citation for that, got a $166 ticket for failing to obey a lane marker, and was booked on a drunk driving misdemeanor at the Flagler County jail. He got out the next day on his own recognizance.
Holloway, a resident of Eric Drive in Palm Coast, has been employed in the Flagler County school district since 2003. He was teaching at Buddy Taylor Middle School at the time of his previous arrest. He’d once written a circuit judge that he could learn from his mistakes.
“I have learned a valuable lesson,” he wrote the judge a few years ago when he was trying to end his probation. He said he was responsible and knew how much he had to lose. “Through all of this my principles [sic.] and co-workers have stood by me and I was blessed enough to keep my job, which proves that I am good at what I do,” he wrote. “I am a responsible person of the community.” He said he knew he could “lose everything if I continue to make mistakes. I have learned my lesson and know what can happen if you don’t think before you act.”
Kristy Gavin, the Flagler County School Board attorney, said this evening that Holloway’s status was “in flux” at the moment, as the district was just learning of his most recent arrest, but that he was likely to be placed on administrative leave while the district conducted its own investigation. A drunk driving arrest is an incident that the driver or his or her family are required to report to the district.
“We’ll step though the process with respect to this most recent allegation that just cropped up” just as the district would with any other employee, Gavin said. But the fresh settlement agreement with the Education Practices Commission would be “a piece of information that would just be used during the process.” The district would then decide whether to return Holloway to regular duty or not. “Obviously, yes, history can be impacting on a decision.”
I don’t know how employees within the justice system go to work everyday with any degree of confidence that what they are doing is having a positive impact. Our overly apologetic system treats suspects as victims and suspects the actual victims. How many times does a danger to society need to be put into the position to hurt others before we decide enough is enough? Sounds like 4th time a charm?
We need a complete overhaul nationwide. The majority of crimes today seem as if they are from repeat offenders. Imagine if those persons weren’t given an opportunity to offend?
People make mistakes and none of us are perfect does he need counseling and help yes should he be black balled or judged NO because we all sin we all fall down.. the kids love Coach and co-workers do too I hope and pray that he gets help and support to get back on the right track.. instead of judging post some places that he can get help at he does have a family and yes he should’ve been thinking of them but like I said he’s human and we all fall down and mess up sometime.
FIRE HIM FAST
@noneya yeah We all do BUT how many times. I mean cmon 4th incident. Be real….
I hope his students are learning better than he is.He does not belong in our school system, we have better teachers ,that could fill his shoes nicely.
“the kids love Coach and co-workers do too” – that is worrisome.
@ Noneya Business – How many “mistakes” is a person allowed before something really serious happens like killing you, one of your family members or anyone else in a DUI car accident? Think about that for a while before you pontificate your ridiculous statements about someone who appears to be an habitual offender.
@ Noneya business
He didn’t make a mistake. A mistake is turning right instead of left. Or missing your exit. Breaking the law is a choice and a poor one. And he keeps doing it after recieving multiple breaks.
This guy is a teacher and is a role model for our children. Therefore he is held to a higher standard. Mental health issues or not he needs to figure out his problems.
He has no busniess teaching while acting the way he is.
He was a good coach……
It doesn’t matter that the kids or his co-workers love coach. I really like coach as well – he has had a profound impression on my son as a coach – but with that said he is a grown man that knows that with bad choices come difficult and life changing consequences. There is a point when everyone needs to take accountability for their actions and us as a community can’t keep making excuses and just brushing things under the rug. I hope Travis finds the best and hope he can get the help he needs.
What kind of people does the Flagler County School district hire to teach the children in this county? And this character is arrested 4 times. I can see why, the criminals come to Flagler County; they get off easily around here. Great court systems.
Fire him . Being good as a coach really has no bearing, he has failed as a roll model by the actions he has taken away from school. .
He is not fit teach. In fact he shouldn’t be at large.
Great coach and teacher may have personal issues but a good guy once he gets his stuff fixed
WHITE PRIVILEGE!!!! A BLACK TEACHER WOULD HAVE EEN FIRED AND THIS IS COMING FROM A CAUCASIAN FEMALE
Travis if you are reading this get HELP! Come on it’s time to help yourself there are plenty of programs available. Don’t let this end in a tragedy.
Must be a lot of people around here without sin? STONES, flying everywhere!
Ok y’all I wasn’t going to say a thing, but as a former Law Wnforcement Officer in this county I screwed up one time and was arrested on a simple misdemeanor charge which was later dropped.Guess who else was dropped? Me! 15 years down the drain and was never convicted for anything. This guy teaches our children and has been charged over, over and over. Well guess what. I have already contacted the State Educators Committee as well as the local media. WEAH,WFTV,CF NEWS 13 and FirstCoast News. This is the biggest crock of you know what I have ever seen and he has still been allowed to teach! Teachers are held to a higher standard just like cops. You hear me FLAGLER COUNTY GOVERNMENT?? He must just be a good ole boy who gets to do whatever/whenever he wants. Even if a charge is dropped it is still considered conduct unbecoming of a professional. I don’t know about y’all reading this, but I will not tolerate an educator like this in my kids school. Flagler County School Board if you don’t do something and allow him to keep teaching I promise there will be a suit filed by multiple parents and teachers as well.