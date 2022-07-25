Janet G. Jennings, Obituary

Janet G. Jennings, 75 of Palm Coast, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at AdventHealth Daytona Beach.

She was born November 23, 1946 in Newark, New Jersey, a daughter of Ernest and Mary Battoglia Turchette.

She grew up in Nutley, New Jersey, where she graduated from Nutley High School in 1964. She then attended Ithaca College, receiving her Bachelor of Music Education in 1968. Janet taught music for several elementary schools in New Jersey. In 1980, she and her three children moved to Palm Coast. While living in Palm Coast, she taught piano lessons; was a Financial Advisor for Henderson & Associates, Exercise coordinator for the Hammock Dunes Club, Adjunct Health and Fitness Instructor for Daytona State College, Exercise Coordinator for Sunsport Recreation, and Palm Coast Players Club. Janet was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, where she attended daily Mass and weekly Bible study and was also an active volunteer. She was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking, baking, and was known for her cookies!

She leaves her husband, David Jennings; Three children, Susannah (Fred Lowery) Geyer of Orlando, Eric (Sarah) Geyer of Chatsworth, GA., and Gretchen (Scott) Griffin of Columbus, OH. Four grandchildren, Vance and Cole Geyer, and Natalie and Noah Griffin. One sister, Judy (Paul) Redfern of Sunapee, NH.

Family and friends will be received from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Thursday, July 28th at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, where a funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Flagler Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Janet’s name to Flagler County Humane Society, 1 Shelter Drive, Palm Coast FL 32137.

