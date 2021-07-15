An Obituary

On Thursday, July 8, 2021, Eleanor Shinnick, loving wife, and mother of Joseph Shinnick, Ellen Pugner, and Elaine Studnicki passed away at age 92.

Eleanor was born on July 21,1928 in New York City, NY to John and Alice (Gatens) O’Keefe. She and her six siblings grew up on Bank Street. On May 1, 1948, she married Joseph (Wally) Shinnick.

Eleanor’s legacy includes her number of lifelong friends. She was as dedicated to them as they to her. Many of them, including Eleanor and Wally, moved to Sebastian FL from New York. Fun times were had with old and new friends. She volunteered with the EL Does for decades and faithfully decorated the hall for all their events. She was a decorating talent, patriotic, and gracious in all ways. A painter, many of us have her art hanging on our walls. She also won many blue ribbons for her meticulously decorated dollhouses. Always impeccably dressed, she was sweet and kind to everyone. Her love of angels was legendary.

Eleanor is now with her husband Wally, her parents, and five of her siblings, (Alice, Ida, John, Joe, and Bobby) and many of those lifelong friends. The good times continue. She is survived, her three children, Jay, Ellen and Elaine, her dear son in-law David Studnicki, her three grandchildren, Jill, John, Stephen and his wife Shaina, and by her wonderful sister Marilyn Walsh.