Hearts and Rainbows v. Satan and Lies as LGBTQ Advocates and Opponents Hold Neighboring Demonstrations

The contrast told a story.

They’d gathered just past the entrance to the Government Services Building this evening, some 50 people of all ages, all sexes, all colors, many of them face-painted in rainbows, many of them wearing rainbow hearts, or just hearts, one of them wearing a rainbow-colored “Pronouns matter” t-shirt, another wearing a “Love is Love” shirt, some of them holding up welcoming signs–specifically, “You are welcome here”–or standing in front of signs–“your life matters,” “Don’t give up,” the latter for those thinking of suicide. They broke out in song (“We Are Family”), they danced, they cheered, they applauded in cadences, blew bubbles, took selfies and played videos, smiling at just about anyone who approached the group. If you stood there long enough, you were likely to be approached by a tiny little boy out of nowhere who’d hand you a life-saving card with a phone number and six words in six colors: “You are stronger than you seem.”









A few steps away, under the vault-like covered entrance to the GSB, 14 people had gathered–not of too many sexes: just men and women, if militantly so, distinctly older as a group than the other one and just as enthusiastic, if more somberly so down to the more monochromatic clothes they wore, the words booming out of their signs and mouths punctuated with warnings of “hell,” Satan,” “lies,” “hate” (as in a question about “why homosexuals hate the truth”), judgments, pointed fingers, threats of damnation and fierce applause every time Jesus’ name was mentioned. Unlike the other group, some in the smaller group had come in from out of town, suggesting that a little recruiting from afar had been necessary to thicken up the ranks. The participants in that gathering spoke out of a megaphone, their voices quite loud though they ridiculed the other group when some of its children briefly tried to drown out the megaphone messages with squeals.

For the whole hour that the twin demonstrations stretched before the 6 p.m. meeting of the Flagler County School Board inside the GSB, where the gender issue was on the agenda (by omission: a proposed policy does not spell out LGBTQ protections), several people from the more rainbow-colored group, especially students, walked across the way to engage with the more dour group. Both sides gladly, at times happily if spiritedly, spoke with each other. But traffic was all one way. Members of the smaller group never went over to the larger one.

But they gladly spoke their opinions, lacing them with an insistence that what they spoke of was science–the science of what they see as exclusively binary genders. “You cannot provide me with scientific evidence, I don’t care where you go, to show me that a man can change into a woman,” Nathaniel Wilcox, a member of Cothran’s board (from Miami) said. “A person is not what they are based on what they think.”

“Our feelings cannot change our gender,” Cothran said, warming up for her latest appearance before the school board, when she revealed: “When I was 13 I thought I wanted to be a boy.” (In previous meetings she had revealed to have been a lesbian, but no longer was.) She urged the board not to add gender identity to the new proposed policy. “No boy has ever turned into a girl, no girl has ever turned into a boy,” she said. She was upset with the notion of children “self-diagnosing” their identity. “A child can’t even make up his mind to put on with the right color socks to go with a pair pants, and they’re diagnosing themselves?”

On the other hand, “there are 2 year olds that know they’re not in the right body,” said Cheryl Massaro, the former director of the Flagler County Youth Center and now a candidate for the school board. “They haven’t been opinionated by anybody.”

“I feel like it’s a human right,” she said, “what they’re doing is discriminating. They’re hating on those and saying that we’re not born gay–is all 15 years of me being stuck in the closet, fearing that I’m going to get harassed and being teased by my family, and thank God that I came out to a wonderful family. To say that my entire sexuality is a lie? And although I don’t know much of the lady that is speaking,” she said of Cothran, “I don’t understand why she would say such hateful things. If a religion preaches such love and openness, why would she say such hateful things to us and our community?”

Organizers from both sides–Randall Bertrand for the LGBTQ group, Charlene Cothran, the local head of an organization she calls “the evidence ministry,” for the “stop lying” group–had mobilized their supporters ahead of this evening school board meeting. Nothing got out of hand, no messages were overtly fired from one side to the other. There wasn’t even a police presence, as there would be moments later in the board meeting, which filled to capacity with the various advocates and representatives of a few other groups who had items before the board: the room was filled to capacity.

“Both sides behaved,” Bertrand said. “When you look at the actual demographic cross section versus our opposition voice, it’s definitely a much younger demographic over here, so when you kind of look at it that way, I had people who showed up I hadn’t even talked to, friends of friends, it’s what happens when word of mouth gets out.”

It was Bertrand’s son experience as a transgender student who’d felt disrespected by his chorus teacher at Matanzas High School who led to the debate and discussions on the issue over the past four months, and to Cothran’s more incendiary appearances before the board, in almost solo dissent. (Abby Cook, a teacher, noted this evening that mis-indentifying a transgender person is a form of bullying.) The school board has yet to respond in policy.

This evening during the two demonstrations outside the building Bertrand walked over to Cothran, and the two spoke. “I just told her how much I respected her, because I respect anybody that wants to challenge my opinion, and it challenges me to be better in voicing it, it challenges me to be correct in my statements, it challenges me to do my research, so I respect that and I appreciate that, but I definitely don;t agree. And I don;t like the fact that she attacks my family whenever she gets the chance, calling my son a confused girl. But that’s how she plays it. I won’t play it, I’ll be respectful, I’ll let her know that I respect her.”

The bulk of the board meeting, which stretched well past 9 p.m., featured many of the people who’d demonstrated on both sides of the issue, though you could count Cothran’s acolytes on one hand. You would not have enough hands to count advocates of a more explicit school board policy protecting what Cook summed up as one comma and two words that should be inserted in the wording: “gender identity.”

What seemed like a majority of the advocates who spoke were students, at least one of them in middle school, several of them transgender, some of them describing still-overtly discriminatory conditions, such as Matanzas High School’s positioning of two bathrooms for transgender students at a far distance from the students’ classes. “The school board is complicit to any discrimination that happens to these students,” Cook had said.

“I’m Alexander. That is who I am. I am not my dead name,” one student said, referring to his previous gender. “I am doing what I can do to be a man, and when I hear people say my dead name,” he said, as some faculty members–namely, substitute teachers who don;t quite know better yet– “it brings down my day.” Yet he said he still faces what feels like discrimination: “I have to make a walk of shame as I call it to the locker room,” he said, “having to walk somewhere where I shouldn’t be there.” He added: “I’m not supposed to be in the girls’ locker room, and it feels wrong.”

Board Chairman Janet McDonald acknowledged the civility of the evening’s discussion, and said the policy in question was still in debate, and could hear more input from the public. She then quoted Gregg Braden, a spiritualist, to illustrate a point about civility: “We are not accidents of evolution, we never were, and there’s science to prove it now. Darwin didn’t have that information available,” McDonald said.

The meeting ended at 9:40 p.m.