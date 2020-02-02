Sitemap

AdventHealth Names Brent Davis Chief Financial Officer for the Central Florida Division – North Region

Brent Davis.
AdventHealth has selected Brent Davis to serve as vice president and chief financial officer for the company’s Central Florida Division – North Region, effective Feb. 3.




Davis will provide strategy development support and executive oversight for the chief financial officers for the AdventHealth operations in Flagler, Lake and Volusia counties.

Davis replaces Debbie Thomas who was recently promoted to serve as the senior executive officer for system transformation for the AdventHealth Central Florida Division, which encompasses Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties.

He most recently served as chief financial officer for Kettering Medical Center System in Kettering, Ohio. Comprised of three hospitals, one behavioral health hospital, an allied health college, and multiple freestanding assets, Kettering Medical Center System is the largest division of Kettering Health Network, a non-profit, faith-based health care system.

In addition, he has worked with Centura Health, a healthcare system formed in 1996 as a joint operating agreement between CommonSpirit Health and AdventHealth. At Centura Health, he served as chief financial officer for Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville, Colorado, and St. Anthony North Health Campus in Westminster, Colorado.

Davis earned a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in IT from California Lutheran University and a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in accounting from Walla Walla University in Washington.

He is a Certified Public Accountant and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).

