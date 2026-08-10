Stetson School of Music Announces Opening Concert for New Season

The Stetson School of Music invites the community to its opening concert of the 2026-27 Concert Season. The Friends of Music concert will take place Friday, Aug. 21, at 7:30 p.m. in Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall on Stetson’s campus. The concert is free and open to the public.

Washington Garcia, dean of the School of Music, will open the concert with a welcome before an hour-long program of music performed by School of Music faculty members. Now one of the School of Music’s most anticipated annual traditions, the concert kicks off the season by bringing together faculty members from across the school for a single, wide-ranging program.

“The concert showcases the breadth of our faculty’s artistry through a wide range of musical styles, instruments and performance areas, including both solo and chamber music,” said Garcia. “What makes the event especially meaningful is that it represents the School of Music as a whole, offering audiences an opportunity to experience the extraordinary talent and versatility of our faculty in one concert.”

A reception celebrating the start of the new season will follow the concert next door in Presser Hall, giving members of the community a chance to connect with faculty. The concert and reception are free and open to everyone, and the School of Music warmly invites the community to attend.