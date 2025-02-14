Jury Finds Stephen Monroe, 26, Guilty of Murder in Killing of Noah Smith, 16, and Is Sentenced to Life in Prison

It took less than 20 minutes for a 12-member jury to find Stephen Monroe guilty as charged, just before noon today: first degree murder. Mandatory life sentence without parole. It was not a surprise, except maybe to Monroe. But the brevity of the deliberations told him all he needed to know even before the clerk read the verdict.

Maybe it was the rap song Monroe wrote describing the shooting months after it left 16-year-old Noah Smith dead on a Bunnell street that, in the eyes of the jury, did Monroe in:









these niggas bringing out my demons

fuck around and bust my pipe

I never seen yo ass get active

All you niggas do is hype if I come swinging down yo block

I swing my chop n take a life

You niggas acting like some hoes next time we meet bitch it’s on site

I could be smoking on Terrell but that boy be taking flight.

Maybe it was the Instagram Live video Monroe recorded with a friend five hours before the shooting, taunting Ed Sampson and daring him to a fight.

Maybe it was the lies that did him in, the hundreds of lies Monroe told detectives over months and a series of interviews.

Maybe it was his fabrication of a ghost shooter he claimed forced him to shoot back in self defense, a ghost shooter who supposedly fired a hail of bullets from an assault rifle but left not a trace anywhere on South Anderson Street or on the Kia Monroe was riding and the shooter was aiming at.









Maybe it was Monroe’s two-hour performance on the stand in his own defense Thursday, when his compulsion to have the last word in a duel with the prosecution drew several rebukes by the judge, and provided the prosecution with a trenchant illustration for its closing argument: The shooting was “about one thing, and that is: having the last word,” Assistant State Attorney Mark Johnson told the jury. “You saw this attitude in the defendant throughout all the evidence that was presented to you during this trial. And you saw this attitude from the defendant when he took the stand.”

Or maybe it was the fact, recorded on video–as much of the incriminating evidence in this case was–that Monroe was first to shoot out the window of a car as it drove back to the area of South Anderson Street where it had been shot a two minutes before, the first to shoot even before the car reached an intersection where Monroe’s friend Tyrese Patterson, in the same car, emptied his clip, with one of those bullets piercing Noah’s hip and killing him. He didn’t shoot more because his gun jammed. “Thank God his gun got stuck, because there could have been more dead people,” Assistant State Attorney Jason Lewis said.

Whatever did him in, and there was so much for the jury to pick from, that jury of 10 women and two men, all white, this afternoon found Monroe guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Noah Smith that January night in Bunnell, in 2022.









The conviction at the end of a week-long trial at the Flagler County courthouse left Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols no choice, no discretion, but to sentence Monroe to life in prison without parole. Only last week she had again encouraged Monroe to take a plea. He had been offered 25 to 50 years. The thee other men involved in the incidents all pleaded: Terrell Sampson (12 years in prison), Devandre Williams (55 years, reflecting his conviction for the murder of 16-year-old Keymarion Hall five months after Noah’s death), and Tyrese Patterson, who is scheduled for sentencing later this year.

The judge had all but predicted to him that a jury would convict him. Monroe declined. “I’m sorry for you, personally,” the judge told him today after she sentenced him to life.

He shook his head. He pursed his lips. He appeared to have shed a tear or two. He was fidgeting in his chair, swinging left to right. Gone was the pair of black-rimmed glasses he had worn since the day of jury selection, the first time he’d ever appeared to anyone familiar with him and the case with glasses. It had looked like just another act, an attempt to look more serious than he is. It was not lost on anyone that he’d discarded the glasses right after the jury had reached its verdict. He hadn’t discarded the unseriousness. After getting finger-printed, he threw out a snarky “good bye, Mr. Lewis,” to the prosecutor.

Unusually for local defendants, no family, no friends, no one turned up to sit behind him in the gallery.

Even after conceding that he had shot his gun that night–a gun he carried illegally–he had maintained his innocence. He never believed he was responsible for the death of Noah Smith.

[This is a developing story.]