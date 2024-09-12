Palm Coast Urges Residents to Reduce Water Usage as Treatment Plants Are Overwhelmed By Heavy Rain

The City of Palm Coast is asking residents to limit water usage after receiving an unprecedented 7-10 inches of rain over the past five days. This heavy rainfall has caused our wastewater plants to process an additional 6 million gallons of water in a single day—equivalent to 10 Olympic-sized swimming pools. The system is under significant pressure, with 23 lift stations nearing capacity, especially in areas south of Palm Coast Parkway.

To manage the situation, the City has deployed 11 pumper trucks, operating around the clock to pump out lift stations and prevent backups. However, the system is struggling to keep up with the amount of rainwater.









If a power outage occurs, please reduce your water usage as much as possible. Without power, the pumps in our wastewater system won’t function, which can lead to overflows.

City crews are working nonstop on the ground in affected areas to keep the wastewater system running smoothly, and your help is crucial in preventing potential issues.

The city will provide updates as the situation develops. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

If you experience an issue, please report it through Palm Coast Connect: PalmCoast.gov/Connect.