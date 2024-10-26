Notable Online Slots Developers

Online slots are among the most popular games at any online casino. In fact, most gambling sites feature dozens, hundreds, even thousands of slots, precisely because fans just can’t seem to get enough of them. Though they may be repetitive, it is that comforting repetition that most fans enjoy.

However, there is no denying that some online slots are just plain bad. That is why it is of utmost importance to find the best and most reputable online slot developers, who have a prolific background of top quality games.

It can be hard to discover what the best online pokies developers are, especially if you have no experience in the industry. But, that is why we are here. In this article, we are looking at three of the finest companies who’ve produced some of the best slots online.

NetEnt

Anyone with even minor experience in online slots knows that NetEnt (short for Net Entertainment) is one of the leading forces in online casinos and gambling. They’ve produced a number of fantastic games, most of which are online slots. They’ve been providing top-quality games for some of the world’s most noteworthy and reputable online casinos, and are a respected giant and leader in the market.

As we said, their primary focus is slots. Their games have led to over 58 billion gaming transactions in a single year, they’ve been operating for over 20 years, giving them experience for the entire lifetime of the iGaming industry, and they’ve produced 200 engrossing games, including roulette and blackjack. If the NetEnt logo exists on a slot game, it is likely one worth checking out.

Microgaming

Microgaming have been operating for thirty years now, and are considered by many to be the OGs of online slots and gambling in general. Their expertise and experience in the field have led to some of the most recognizable, reputable, and reliable games in iGaming. Microgaming, like NetEnt, also puts emphasis on diversity, creating products not just for casinos, but sportsbooks as well.

The company is located in the Isle of Man, out of which they’ve been operating for years now. In the decades that they’ve been around, rarely have they produced a game that hasn’t been met with positive reviews and a satisfied response from customers. In case you still were not convinced, three different licenses have given their approval to Microgaming, making them one of the most reputable companies in the business.

Yggdrasil Gaming

Despite the name referencing Norse mythology’s world tree, Yggdrasil Gaming is a company headquartered in Malta, and licensed by the Malta Gaming Association. However, they have legal and reputable offices in close to 30 jurisdictions all over the world. The company, as you might expect, largely focuses on themed slots, that draw inspiration from Vikings, folklore, and Nordic myths.

Though they are relatively up-and-coming, when compared to Microgaming and NetEnt at least, Yggdrasil have already proven worthy of being on this list. They’ve won several awards, including Innovator of the Year 2018, Slot Provider of the Year 2016, and RNG Casino Provider of 2022. With such accolades behind them, they certainly deserve a mention.