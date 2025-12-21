The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, December 21, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny, with a high near 74. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here. Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).



Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

‘Annie,’ at Limelight Theatre, Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 2 p.m. The beloved musical about the optimistic orphan who captures hearts (and maybe even saves a billionaire). Perfect for families and the holiday spirit. Book here. (Note: all Sunday matinees are sold out, but there is a wait list you may join.)

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 57 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

Notably: The French daily Le Monde earlier this month, two days before the first anniversary of the cathedral’s reopening after its $1 billion restoration after the 2019 fire, ran a column by a Michel Guerrin incensed that Notre Dame in Paris is not charging tourists a fee to step inside. “Between 11 and 12 million people will have visited in 12 months (compared to nine million per year before the fire),” he wrote. “The figure is staggering, far outpacing the Sacré-Cœur, the Louvre, or Versailles. The more triumphant Notre-Dame becomes, the firmer my conviction remains: Entry should be ticketed. I have already written this. I reiterate it.” He has a point. The overwhelming majority of people who do step inside want selfies and check marks next to the tourist spots they have “done,” as Henry James sniffed. Notre Dame isn’t charging because the Catholic church refuses to charge. It considers the cathedral a gift from god. “While there is a kernel of truth to this, it is largely false. It is astonishing to witness such blindness, but above all, such bad faith, to the point where a Catholic authority could claim not to distinguish between tourists and worshippers. Numerous churches in Spain or Italy manage this distinction quite well, especially when they are responsible for the buildings and funds are lacking, charging tourists while still reserving generous hours for prayer,” Guerrin writes. The Catholic church didn’t put up the money to restore the cathedral. The church isn’t responsible for maintaining the building. The church is taking the state–and the Cathedral–for granted. I doubt Victor Hugo would mind a modest charge. The charge to visit St. John the Divine in Manhattan? $15. St. Patrick’s doesn’t charge, but asks for donations. But St. Patrick’s is no Notre Dame.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



