The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, March 3, 2025

Weather: Sunny, with a high near 68. Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Commissioners are expected to approve a $3 million land purchase under the environmentally sensitive land program. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. Meetings stream live on the Flagler County YouTube page.

The Beverly Beach Town Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the meeting hall building behind the Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard (State Road A1A) in Beverly Beach. See meeting announcements here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.





Babylonian Craptivity, day 43: So this is what we have become. A nation where the catastrophic is normalized into a daily tally, the way it was during World War II, the way it was in the days and weeks after 9/11, except that this is self-inflicted. The catastrophe is the presidency, if unenlightened despotism can be called a presidency at all. The New York Times, without irony, and probably with too much of a nod toward FDR’s 100 days (the two are incomparable), is running every Sunday “The Week in Trump” you see above, while keeping a tally of the disintegration of the country at this page. But no one can keep up. Not even the Times. Certainly not Trump or his junta. As clusterfucks go, the word has never had as good an illustration for the Oxford English Dictionary, which does carry the word, with two definitions, the first of which I was entirely foreign to: “1. A sexual orgy. Also Mongolian cluster fuck. 2. Originally Military. A bungled or botched undertaking.” The word was apparently first used in the mid-1960s. “These are the screwups that the American public rarely hears about. They happen often enough over here that we have a term for them—‘cluster-fuck’!,” B. E. Holley, a serviceman, is quoted as having written in a 1969 letter home in Battalion Surgeon’s Journal (1993). But that can;t compare with “Proposed that the U.S. take over Gaza,” “Said Canada should become part of the U.S.,” “Said U.S.A.I.D. was run by ‘radical lunatics,’” and so on. —P.T.

