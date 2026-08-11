Swastika Sprayed On Randy Fine Sign At Early Voting Site in Flagler Beach Sparks Sharp Backlash

Last Updated: 12:44 p.m.

“It’s sad that I even have to comment on an act like this,” Flagler Beach City Commissioner R.J. Santore said today in response to a report that a campaign sign was vandalized with a swastika on the grounds of the Wickline Senior Center in the city, one of five early-voting sites in Flagler County. “There is no place for that kind of hate in Flagler Beach.”

The sign belonged to U.S. Rep Randy Fine, who is Jewish, and is the incumbent candidate in the Republican primary for the 6th Congressional District seat.

The sign was discovered Sunday afternoon. It had been planted in a right-of-way next to a yellow “Vote Here” sign. The red on white “Fine for Congress” sign was spray-painted with a black swastika, the Nazi symbol frequently used in antisemitic attacks in the United States and elsewhere.

“I instructed our election poll workers to remove it immediately,” Flagler County Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart said. “We typically do not remove campaign signs outside 150’ from the entrance of a polling place (a.k.a. No Solicitation Zone), which is why I contacted Randy Fine and told him that we had removed his sign.”

City Manager Dale Martin inquired about the incident Monday evening. Deputy Police Chief Michael Schoenbrod was notified of it before noon Monday, and assigned the investigation to Officer Emmett Luttrell. Martin said he’d share information as it becomes available.

Flagler Beach Police Chief Lance Blanchette on Tuesday said the investigation was ongoing. “We are searching for video, but as of now we do not know if the incident was captured. The sign was on the Southeast corner of the library entrance between the roadway and sidewalk,” he said. The sign was to be taken to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office for forensic processing.

“I am deeply saddened and troubled by this,” Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King said. “We do not tolerate any symbols or acts of hatred within our community. There isn’t anywhere this behavior should be acceptable.”

Charles Gambaro, the Palm Coast City Council member and one of Fine’s four opponents in the primary, said: “There is no room for these kinds of hateful actions within our political discourse and electoral process. I encourage our law enforcement partners to conduct a thorough investigation and prosecute those responsible for these actions to the maximum extent of the law.”

City Commissioner Scott Spradley said he was “hopeful that those responsible for this incident will be identified and appropriate action is taken. Freedom of speech is a cornerstone of our constitutional rights. But this expression in this context is far outside the type of speech that should be protected or tolerated, in my opinion.”

Lenhart said she had not been notified of any other vandalism of signs. “This appears to be an isolated incident,” the supervisor of elections said.

The supervisor’s office or Flagler Beach police sent a picture of the sign (the picture above) to Fine, whose campaign on Monday evening issued a release.

“Today I saw what Germany looked like in 1933,” Fine was quoted as saying in the release. “Someone stepped onto government property, at a polling place, no less, to post the ultimate symbol of Nazism and Jew hatred.” In 1930s Germany, Jews were stripped of their citizenship, barred from most workplaces and in some cases interned along with other so-called “undesirables,” as they were branded both in Germany and in a few other European countries, including France, Belgium and Hungary. It was a precursor to the Holocaust, when an estimated 6 million Jews, among others, were murdered in Nazi extermination camps, millions of them with the collaboration of other European countries.

“We should not be surprised,” Fine continued, before referring to one of his four opponents in the Republican primary. “Dan Bilzerian, a resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, has been allowed to come into our state and spend millions of dollars calling for a second Holocaust, stating that he would ‘sign up tomorrow to kill Israelis,’ and that ‘Jewish supremacy is the greatest threat to the world today.’”

Fine was not exaggerating. Bilzerian, a social media personality, has told an interviewer that he supports “exterminating Israel” and would “sign up tomorrow and go fking put boots on the ground and go fking kill Israelis.” He has insulted Fine over his weight, turning the insult into an antisemitic slur, and recently found it necessary to clarify, “I am not only against Israel, but I support ending its existence as a state.”

“All of this is intended to intimidate and frighten. And it will not work,” Fine said. There is little question that Fine will win the primary: political betting markets put his victory near 100 percent. “Next Tuesday, I will defeat the Nazis like Bilzerian and his supporters who painted this swastika and will continue to fight for the good people of my district and of America.”

The release states that “antisemitic incidents on both the left and right have skyrocketed in America.” According to the FBI, the leading number of reported hate crimes in the last two years–over 6,000–was against Blacks, followed by reported anti-LGBTQ offenses (4,109), then antisemitic offenses (3,220), anti-Latino offenses (1,900), and anti-white offenses (1,839).

The Anti-Defamation League, an anti-hate organization that tracks antisemitism worldwide, saw a peak of antisemitic incidents in the United States in 2023 and 2024, declining in 2025, but still totaling the third-worst tally of reported offenses since tracking began in 1979.

Fine himself often uses hateful, demeaning, racist and bigoted language about fellow-members of Congress who are Muslim, against Islam in general (he has compared Muslims to dogs), against Palestinians (whose identity he has called “evil”) and Arabs, against migrants, calling for the mass deportation of all undocumented migrants, without exceptions. He said he is not afraid of being called Islamophobic. “I don’t know how you make peace with those who seek your destruction. I think you destroy them first,” he said during a congressional hearing last December.