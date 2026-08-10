Court Roundup: Alleged Rapist Denied Bond, CSAM Collector Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison

In three unrelated sex-crime cases last week, Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols denied bond to one defendant accused of raping his ex-girlfriend, sentenced another to right years in prison in a child-exploitation case, and denied a third a request to withdraw her plea, which would have also annulled her tw-year prison sentence.

Rory V. Belmont, 44, a resident of Coventry Lane in Flagler Beach, was arrested on June 30 after fleeing from a residence where he had allegedly brutalized, raped, and denied a woman the chance to leave over an eight-hour ordeal. The couple had been together for eight years.

Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark almost immediately filed a motion to deny Belmont bail, and last week called Flagler Beach detective Rosanna Vinci. Vinci provided a detailed account of the incident, which had started between 3 and 4 a.m. on June 30, after Belmont had been drinking heavily.

The woman had been caring for one of her sick dogs and had fallen asleep on a couch in her living room, where, after 4 a.m., “she woke up to a strike in the face, and Mr. Belmont on top of her,” Vinci testified. “He stuck his thumb in her mouth and hooked her cheek. At which time she bit down. After that, he began choking her to the point of losing consciousness. When she awoke again, he strangled her again. To the point of losing consciousness again.”

Vinci said Belmont had pinned the woman to the couch, striking her “several times, using his fist and elbow.” She turned her face toward the backstop of the couch to avoid the blows, “exposing the left side of her face, which is where she got a majority of the strikes on her face,” Vinci said, “and the photos are going to be consistent with that. He then told her that after he had done that and the injuries he caused her face, he was going to have to kill her, and he discussed several ways that he had thought about killing her, to include dismemberment, strangling her to death, leaving her body on the side of the roadway.”

The woman pleaded with Belmont to spare her.

“After that, he strangled her a third time,” Vinci said. “She lost consciousness. She said she felt it was probably for a longer period of time because she had urinated herself. She had lost control of her bladder when she awoke. She was wet from the urination, and Mr. Belmont said to her, ‘Well, you were really dead that time.’ And she responded, and he asked her what she saw on the other side, or something along those lines. At which time she explained to him whatever type of vision she saw dying, and he asked her if she wanted to go back there. She said, ‘No, I don’t want to die.’ And he said, ‘Well, you’re going to.’ At that point in time, he instructed her to take off her clothes. She complied.”

The rapes allegedly began, with Belmont assaulting her in various ways and preventing her from tending to her sick dog, which had been whimpering, or letting her go to the bathroom alone: he escorted her there and mockingly said: “Well, look what I did in your face.” When she went to the bedroom, he allegedly raped her again in various ways, telling her that if he got rid of her, no one would miss her, not even her mother. At one point he threatened to strangle her with a belt, but did not do so.

When he attempted a third round of assaults, she told him she was feeling dizzy and nauseous and asked him to wait, which he did. “He got up, went into the living room, discussed again about killing her,” Vinci testified, “that maybe he would turn himself in or commit suicide. He told her that he would call the cops on himself, then said he couldn’t do it, and left with his guitar on his electric scooter.”

The alleged assaults had begun just before 4 a.m. He left at noon., when the woman called 911.

Clark said the woman had “been a victim of his in the past. We have grave concerns if he were to be released that he would likely go after her again.” Assistant Public Defender Spencer O’Neal told the judge that Belmont had been under heavy influence of alcohol, but that a “large amount of bond” and a GPS monitor would not be unreasonable.

The judge unhesitatingly granted the prosecution’s motion.

“The defendant has been arrested for three dangerous crimes under the statute,” Nichols ruled. “The court further determines that there is probable cause to believe the defendant committed those offenses. The court finds a substantial probability that the defendant did in fact commit the offenses, and based on the defendant’s past and present patterns or behaviors, the court believes that there are no conditions of release at this time that would reasonably protect the victim in this case, the community, but specifically the victim from risk of physical harm, and and so the court grants the state’s motion.”

Belmont is under a no-contact order regarding the alleged victim. The woman had filed a motion to modify the order, as she was seeking non-violent contact with him. But last week, the day of the hearing, Belmont’s attorney told the court that she had changed her mind.

In an unrelated case disposition last week, Eric Hoover Jr., 31, was sentenced to eight years in prison for possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and for narcotics sales. He’d been pulled over in a traffic stop by Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies on April 5, 2025, when he was found to be in possession of cocaine. He was on a misdemeanor probation term from Volusia.

Deputies seized his phone. Analyzing its contents, they found at least 23 recognizably CSAM images. The State Attorney’s Office filed 10 counts of possession of CSAM, each a second degree felony, a cocaine possession charge, also a second degree felony, and a third degree felony charge of unlawful use of an electronic device. He pleaded, and Nichols sentenced him to eight years on the CSAM counts and five on the drug and electronic device counts, to be served concurrently, and to be followed by five years on sex-offender probation. Nichols also declared Hoover a sex offender for life.

Finally, Kateland Marie Gent, the 31-year-old woman Nichols in May sentenced to two years in prison for allegedly molesting her 12-year-old step-sister, appeared again before Nichols on a motion to withdraw her plea. Gent, who is mentally challenged, contends she was coerced into pleading. Nichols denied the motion.