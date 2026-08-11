2nd Highest Burden of Bunnell’s General Fund, After Police Department, Is Debt Payment for New City Hall

The Bunnell City Commission Monday evening approved its tentative 2026-27 property tax rate and budget, keeping the tax rate at a flat $7.93 per $1,000 in taxable value for the fourth straight year. The commission and the administration did not make either the budget or the tax calculations available to the public on the city’s website.

The owner of a $250,000 house with a $50,000 homestead exemption will pay $1,586 in Bunnell taxes. The bill does not include county, school and other taxes.

A startling line item in the budget: the city is budgeting over $1 million a year in payments on the $10 million debt it took out to build a new City Hall and police station. That burden was never mentioned when city officials celebrated the opening of the new building in August 2025.

The tentative tax rate is required by law. It is not the final rate, which the commission will approve in a pair of hearings in September. The first hearing is on Sept. 14. The commission may set the rate lower by then, but not higher. The rate is not expected to change.

The board barely discussed the budget or the rate, having done so during a presentation by the finance department at a meeting two weeks ago. The city did not make the budget available to the public on its website. It did not disclose that the tentative tax rate would be a tax increase under Florida law. Instead of providing the public, with a breakdown of spending, the city offered a single agenda page, part of Monday’s agenda, to summarize the item in a few lines. Even the current budget information is cursory, except for the annual audit. No other local government is as secretive with information.

Bunnell, like Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and the county, saw its property values decrease slightly this year, though revenue from new construction made up the difference. According to a presentation by the finance director two weeks ago, Bunnell’s property taxes are expected to barely increase, from $3.2 million to $3.3 million, in a general fund budget of $7.4 million. That’s a decline of $349,000 from the current year.

Bunnell is estimating that should a proposed constitutional amendment to raise the homestead exemption to $150,000 next year and to $250,000 the following year pass, the city will lose $609,000 in property tax revenue next year, and $1 million the following year.

The largest share of the general fund, $2.9 million, funds the city’s police department, whose budget is increasing $263,000, in contrast with other departmental budgets. The second-largest share is interest payment on debt: $1 million this coming year alone. The city took out debt to pay for its new City Hall and police station. The city is cutting its spending on parks and recreation from $1.35 million to $483,000, a decline of $870,000. That decline reflects the end of a grant that paid for renovations of the old city hall. The city is also sharply cutting spending on stormwater and community development.

Bunnell properties are disproportionately affected by exemptions, which reduce taxable value by $230 million. More than half of those values ($130 million) consist of government properties in the county seat, which are not taxed. Churches, properties that belong to widows or the disabled, are also largely exempt.

The city approved one of the largest conversions of agricultural land to industrial zoning for any city in the state’s history last December–a 1,259-acre conversion. But the city has begun to see a windfall, with industrial taxable value increasing from $34.5 million to $57 million.

The commission will schedule workshops in November to take account of the results of the proposed constitutional amendment.