The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, May 25, 2026

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Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2pm and 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a southeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Monday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Schools, courts and all government officers are closed today in observance of Memorial Day.

Memorial Day Commemoration: Palm Coast’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony begins at 8 a.m. at Heroes Memorial Park, 2860 Palm Coast Parkway, and will feature a new tradition of reading the names of fallen service members. City Hall offices will be closed today.

Memorial Day Commemoration: Flagler County government’s ceremony is at 10 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The ceremony features special guest speaker retired Major General Wilfred Hessert. Local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts will lead attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the National Anthem. Later, “God Bless America” will be sung by all who are in attendance. Vince Cautero will once again lead the singing of “God Bless the USA.”

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Notably: Diapason, the French music magazine, gives a spanking to Riccardo Muti, the great Italian conductor, for taking himself to be Arturo Toscanini, who made a name for himself as the Trump of conductors–yelling, screaming, berating audiences and musicians alike. He was a prime candidate for anger management. I don’t think too many people were surprised he died of a stroke, though he was 89 that cold cold January day in the Bronx in 1957. Muti, who is 84, lost it against late-arriving audience members at a concert in Chicago last March 20, when he was marking his 600th concert with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, whose directors have included Daniel Barenboim (1991–2006), Georg Solti (1969–1991) and Fritz Reiner (1953–1962): “Nearly 20 minutes into the milestone concert on March 20 — a concert of opera excerpts squarely in Muti’s 19th-century Italian wheelhouse — a burst of late arrivals shuffled onto the main floor. Soprano Lidia Fridman had just arrived onstage to sing “Ebben? … Ne andrò lontana” from “La Wally,” the seldom-staged opera by Alfredo Catalani that was once a favorite of Muti’s idol, Arturo Toscanini. Spotting another surge of latecomers, the CSO music director emeritus became incensed. “Who came late? Out!” he spat, to applause. “This is a great institution. Toscanini would have thrown you out. When you go to the airport, you go on time. … We don’t entertain. We try to make you richer — spiritually, culturally.” He pounded the podium railing for emphasis. More applause. Fridman waited sphinx-like onstage, as did CSO musicians, some with heads bowed. Such outbursts aren’t unusual for Muti.” The Chicago Tribune also reported on the outburst. Muti would be a good fit at the new Trump Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, though his orchestral sound is as crisp and Eighteenth Centuryish classical as it gets.

Now this:





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