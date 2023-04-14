‘Suspicious Package’ and Reports of Small Explosion in F-Section Swale Calls Out Bomb Squad

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious package, and possibly a small explosion, in a swale in the area of Fernwood Lane and Fleetwood Drive in Palm Coast. The device may have gone off between 1:30 and 2 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office called in the bomb squad from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office to assist, as the squad generally does when suspicious packages are reported. It is not likely that the entire squad will be dispatched.









Whatever it is, the device caused some smoke to emerge from a swale drain. There was no damage or any injuries. The location is a block away from Florida Park Drive in the F Section. Some witnesses reported seeing suspicious activity involving a white van around the time of the incident.

Authorities were canvassing the area for surveillance video footage from homes and nearby organizations. The incident caused a heavy presence of sheriff’s deputies in the area, and a request from the Sheriff’s Office to avoid the neighborhood.

“It’s still an active investigation we are waiting or the Saint Johns County Office’s Explosive Disposal unit to arrive,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Then we’ll look at it safely and determine what it is, maybe how it got there, those kinds of things. I just want to re-emphasize it’s an active investigation. I don’t want to compromise the investigation saying too much.”

“It’s my understanding that we did receive cals about a small boom I guess would be the best way to describe it, and when deputies got there they did see something else suspicious, so were handling it with an abundance of caution for the deputies and the community so that nobody gets hurt.”

No one is being asked to evacuate, but some roads have been blocked off. “We have not done any evacuations,” the sheriff said. The incident is handled as a “worst case scenario, even though it may not be.”