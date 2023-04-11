Flagler Youth Orchestra’s Final Concert of Season at Auditorium on April 26

The Flagler Youth Orchestra performs its third concert of the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, April 26th, at 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium in Palm Coast. Conductor Joe Corporon and fellow associate conductors of the FYO will lead five orchestras with more than 300 string musicians — a cross-section of public, private and homeschooled students.

The program will feature music by Elgar and John Williams, performed with members of the Flagler-Palm Coast High School band, and much more.









Tickets are available at the Flagler Auditorium box office, online or by calling (386) 437-7547. Adult tickets are $10 with $1 from each ticket going to the Auditorium’s Arts in Education Fund. Tickets for children 17 and under are $4. Prices include ticketing fee.

The orchestra’s proceeds help underwrite instrument scholarships and repairs, teaching staff and concert productions. The Flagler Youth Orchestra is a special project of the Flagler County School District, with the support of the Friends of the Youth Orchestra, whose sole mission is to provide free music education after school to all Flagler children with a desire to play an orchestral string instrument.

For more information on the concert, how you can show your support of this performing arts program or enrollment in the strings program, contact Cheryl Tristam, program director, at (386) 503-3808 or by email at [email protected]