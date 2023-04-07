Palm Coast Chamber’s Disinformation on Student Performance and Superintendent Draws Sharp Rebukes

Last Updated: 6:23 p.m. with how Chamber members voted on no-confidence.
The morning of March 28, three hours before he delivered it in person, the Flagler Chamber’s spokesman, Greg Blose, emailed Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt a statement reflecting the chamber’s no-confidence vote in her. Some school board members referred to the statement to justify firing Mittelstadt, as they did on Tuesday, when a 3-2 majority of the board opted not to renew her contract. It expires June 30.
But the Chamber statement, and more particularly its further elucidation by Blose before the board, which alone contained at least some specifics, rely on misinformation that Mittelstadt and Conklin attempted to correct before the vote, in vain.
Blose in his email did not explain the basis for the vote any more than the 186-word statement did. He only said that Teresa Rizzo, who heads the Flagler Education Foundation–the district’s non-profit support arm–and a member of the chamber board, was not present for the vote. He did not say who was, or what the vote was.
Blose was asked for that vote’s break-down. He did not respond.
FlaglerLive nevertheless obtained the information. An email Blose wrote the chamber board the morning of March 28 outlined the voting: it was eight board members in favor of no confidence, and five either not abstaining or not participating. The statement of no-confidence was proposed by Palm Coast Observer Publisher John Walsh and drafted by Walsh, Blose and Flagler Broadcasting’s David Ayres, according to Blose in an email to his board.
Individually, those voting for no confidence were: Board Chair Garry Lubi of SouthState Bank, Vice Chair Michael Chiumento of Chiumento Law, Chelsea Barney Herbert of 4Cs Trucking and Excavation, John Walsh, the Palm Coast Observer publisher, David Ayers of Flagler Broadcasting and the host of WNZF’s Free For All Fridays, Howard Holley of TouchPoint Innovative Solutions, Scott Sowers of Cline Construction, and Joe Wright of Quantum Electric.
Those abstaining were Teresa Rizzo of the Flagler Education Foundation, Christopher Bailey of Spectrum/Charter Communications, and Jason Roth of TECO. Mike Hall of Flagler Health+ (recently merged with UF Shands), and Linda Webster of FPL did not participate. The vote was conducted through email.
The Chamber intentionally made Rizzo’s abstention public, but urged secrecy otherwise: “Please keep the below vote confidential,” Blose told his board members, with one below exception. It’s not required that we make public who voted which way. I believe that we all agree that making sure Teresa Rizzo can share that she abstained, is important.”
Perhaps so. But Lubi is past president of the Education Foundation. Wright is its incoming president.
Blose also told members that only he and Lubi were authorized to talk to media. Lubi did not respond last week when asked about the vote. (Addressing the school board Tuesday evening, Blose appeared to make fun of a speaker who had earlier referred to the chamber’s secrecy.)
Mittelstadt responded later that afternoon, after the workshop. She summed up the district’s mission and vision, noting, contrary to repeatedly false claims that she had not been visible in the community, that “we have continually reached out to our local business partners to find, build, and cultivate relationships so that our students are aware of the myriad of opportunities available to them once they graduate.”
A Flagler County resident for more than two decades, Mittelstadt, in her answer asked Blose to forward to the chamber board. “To say I am disappointed at the Board’s call for ‘a change in leadership’ would be an understatement,” she wrote. I have met with many of you individually throughout my tenure as Superintendent. If you truly want to foster ‘great relationships and trust,’ these conversations are paramount.” A fuller version appears below.)
At last Tuesday’s special meeting that led to the vote to fire Mittelstadt, not a single member of the chamber board appeared, leaving it to Blose again to speak. He was one of only two people, out of 32 who spoke, to oppose the renewal of the contract. The other was a bigot who claimed the hiring of Mittelstadt was only due to the fact that she is a lesbian: the two opponents’ statements were similarly misinformed.
In any given year (except during the pandemic), students at most grade levels take a slew of standardized tests, which the department of Education tabulates. In any given year, in almost every county, some grades fall, some rise, so it’s always possible to cherry-pick the worst of the bunch while ignoring better results, or even pick the worst while presenting scores out of context. In 2022, scores fell sharply in most counties, as they did across the country–as that year’s dismal national report card showed–because students were coming out of the pandemic.
It’s only a few of those numbers Bolse chose to pick and use as alleged proof of the superintendent’s failure: He told the board last Tuesday that 8th grade reading and science scores went down, and that 3rd grade reading scores went down, compared to 2019, but did not say that Flagler’s third graders were still 12th best in the state, out of 67 counties, despite the pandemic. Nor did he provide other numbers before complaining about having to provide them in the first place: “I don’t know why you’re asking us for information on stats and data that you should be tracking on your own.”
The answer may perhaps be that there is a more intellectually honest way to present numbers.
Early the morning of April 5–the time stamp on her email was 5:18, hours after the board’s vote against Mittelstadt–School Board member Colleen Conklin provided a detailed corrective to Blose’s claims, with a more thorough snapshot of test scores across grades
The email was addressed to the full chamber board. The email follows in full below the break.
I write this email with a heavy heart. I have come to know many of you over the years. Many of you I have held in great regard with a tremendous amount of respect, others I have not had the pleasure of meeting to date. I am writing to share my complete shock and disappointment that your Board of Directors decided to get directly involved in the Flagler County School Boards Superintendent contract discussions.
Your director, at your request, shared the email below with our board. He then came and spoke publicly about your vote of “no confidence” and shared our test scores. He shared that this board held great concern regarding the future of the school district. I appreciate the concerns. I wish they had been shared previously with the Superintendent, the Chair, myself as vice-chair or staff before speaking about them without any type of context or true understanding and not only with our new board members who are still learning what much of this means.
I have a personal relationship and what I thought was a friendship with several of you, and to hear such concerns in a public forum without the opportunity to discuss them felt nothing short of a sucker punch to the gut.
Are you aware that the scores being repeated aloud and intended to shame the district are the scores from the first year back after Covid? Are you aware that districts across the country and Florida have seen such a slide in academic scores? Are you aware that even with the slide in scores we ranked high across the state and region and above the state average in almost every single subject area.
Are you aware that the entire state shifted standards and is utilizing a new assessment tool this year? This new assessment tool is provided 3 times a year and assesses a year’s worth of knowledge. For example, when the superintendent publicly discussed the last progress monitoring and students were scoring in the 50’s and 60’s that they were on track for the end of the year since we were only mid-way through the year. They were expected to be in the 50’s given that only 50% of the material had been taught.
I get it. It’s confusing given the new standards and the new assessment tools. Anyone could have asked for clarification or asked what’s happening that these scores look terrible. However, no one did but assumptions were made. Below is a quick snapshot of where our district ranks among the 67 school districts in Florida.
Are you aware that we ranked 2nd in most of these subject areas when compared to school districts within our region (St. Johns, Volusia, Putnam). Are these not areas that the Chamber could have used to attract businesses to the area?
Are we happy with our actual scores? No, of course not but did you know that we are ranked 13th in the state out of 67 counties in 3rd-grade reading? or how about the fact that we are ranked 6th in the state for 6th-grade math? Our graduation rates are above 90.5 not 88 or whatever your director shared publicly last night. Did they backslide? Yes, along with every other school district in the nation.
If any of you would have had the decency to reach out and share that you were concerned about the achievement of our students, we could have put all of it in context but to ask your director to come out publicly and share that you all shared a vote of “No confidence” in our Superintendent is unfair. I am hoping that this was not the case. I have heard from a few people that the full board did not vote on this letter. Regardless, it [caused] tremendous damage.
We received numerous emails supporting the renewal of the superintendent’s contract. The Board chambers were packed last night with 32 speakers about the renewal of the contract. 2, only 2 spoke of nonrenewing her. One was your director and the other was a “pastor” who claimed she was representing 1,000’s of conservative, Christian families and while Cathy may be a “good administrator, she is an out in the open lesbian and needs to go”.
No one and I mean no one deserves to be treated the way she has been treated during her tenure here in Flagler County. Cathy came to us from St. Johns county. The number 1 ranked school district in the state for the last 14 or 15 years. She was their assistant Superintendent in charge of academics. She knows how to do this. She knows their secret sauce. She was moving us in that direction to be number one in the state. Isn’t that what you should be focusing on?
The lobbying done by your director and a couple of board members with brand new School Board members is incredibly inappropriate. Especially, when you didn’t even attempt to understand or provide context to the data. Again, this was the first we had heard of any concerns. This was the first email or communication. Shameful.
Cathy shared a response with your director and asked that it be passed on to each of you. I have no idea if you actually received her response or not. I’ve included her final statement as my close. Her full response is below.
“To say I am disappointed at the Board’s call for “a change in leadership” would be an understatement. I have met with many of you individually throughout my tenure as Superintendent. If you truly want to foster “great relationships and trust,” these conversations are paramount. I assure you if given the opportunity to address any concerns you may have had in the past, they could have been addressed face-to-face rather than through a statement after the fact. Despite your “no confidence,” my door remains open to any and all of you if you would like to discuss where I see the future of Flagler Schools and how you can, in fact, play a valuable role in it.”
Zuffalina says
I am somewhat relieved to read that Theresa Rizzo was not present for the Chamber vote. But that is no consolation.
Conklin’s cogent, corrective e-mail clearly explains the data, however let us not excuse the Chamber on the grounds of misunderstanding the data. The Chamber’s
actions were a willful manipulation and mis-statement of the facts.
The students, teachers and parents of Flagler County have been victimized by politicians, backroom deals, local power brokers and small-minded bigots – all of whom are motivated only by self-interest.
The school board needs to do the right thing and rescind the decision on Cathy Mittelstadt.
Sherri S-Sanders says
Agree 100%, right to wrong and rescind the vote.
Laura Gollon says
Well said.
Jamel Wright says
She was not seen?
I work at Bunnell Elementary and saw her plenty of times. She didn’t know me from Adam and treated me nicer than co workers/admin from my hometown ever did.
If this board cannot muster up the integrity to stand and deliver their votes/rationale, they should fade to black and be considered obsolete.
pinelakes79 says
I am ashamed of the Chamber of Commerce. I have no idea what they do….I do remember that they have been in shambles a few years ago. Why does this guy think he speaks for the Chamber Board. The Chamber Board needs to STEP UP…and tell this guy to sit down.
LAW ABIDING CITIZEN says
Can’t make this s**t up, can this story get any worst! AND Blose is the new head of the Chamber of Commerce following the old one that went out of business which they blame COVID! Oh the irony of it all, with 2 members that did not vote ( no show), but with Chuimento who is on this new board, big attorney for land developers and who started this new board with O’Brien (current FCBOCC running for Renners seat and Mullins buddy). Same people who are having meetings with this Board with Heidi Petito who are deciding the future of PC and Flagler County with their collaborative economic meetings. Unsavory characters to say the least. You can also be sure that Alfin and Danko is part of this crew in one way or another. Vote these people out.
Sherri S-Sanders says
Thank you Colleen Conklin and Ms Mittlestadt for your diligence to provide the statistics & information regarding our Schools Testing scores, too bad Greg Blose and chamber board: Board Chair Garry Lubi of SouthState Bank, Vice Chair Michael Chiumento of Chiumento Law, Chelsea Barney Herbert of 4Cs Trucking and Excavation, John Walsh, the Palm Coast Observer publisher, David Ayers of Flagler Broadcasting and the host of WNZF’s Free For All Fridays, Christopher Bailey of Spectrum/Charter Communications, Mike Hall of Flagler Health+ (recently merged with UF Shands), Howard Holley of TouchPoint Innovative Solutions, Teresa Rizzo of the Flagler Education Foundation, Jason Roth of TECO, Scott Sowers of Cline Construction, Linda Webster of FPL, and Joe Wright of Quantum Electric, did not take the time needed to stand up for our Students and stop Nonsensical Letter of No Confidence! Shame on All of you, I hope our Community stands up and takes their business elsewhere.
Then of course we have Sally Hunt speaking up about the Chamber and tying it to student development or lack of it this her No Vote, all the while her buddy Mike C is on the board who just happens to be her Principal of Choice- Mr Peacock’s Lawyer! Wow, another interesting fact! Time to investigate the Sunshine violations with this group! I say we file the complaints to get the phone & text details of Mr Peacock & Ms Hunt “relationship” to expose the depth of their collusion to oust Ms Mittlestadt.
Flagler County deserves better than our Chamber and the 3 Newbie Board Members.
Outraged says
There you go! Corrupt business people!!! Now that I have the names, boycotting will be next. Not that they will care. Such unethical people!! True slime!!
Deborah Coffey says
Yes! We all need to put this list of filthy business people on our social media outlets, targets of a boycott. Then, we need a complete investigation ending in a major lawsuit to stop the corruption. There are many more involved in this than the Chamber of Commerce, though its deed is despicable. As Pierre called them in an earlier article, A CABAL to oust Cathy Mittelstadt. We need to clean up Flagler County and reinstate Superintendent Mittelstadt, if she will even have us.
Shame on you says
Thank you Flaglerlive for doing your research and due diligence. Please don’t let this go. The lies, deceit, is too much to take.
Ms. Mittlelstandt is lesbian and is why she was hired ? Am I reading this correctly. Who cares if she is a lesbian, bisexual, whatever. She is more than qualified for the job and has done an exceptional job working through the pandemic
Chris Conklin says
The chamber is an absolute useless organization of people who only care about how much money they’re going to make. They are useless and the chamber needs to go it’s been quite obvious for some time. Anybody involved in that organization should be ashamed of themselves
LAW ABIDING CITIZEN says
So what comes next from these people? Someone cannot be hired because they are a Jew, Arab, Black or any other minority????
Absolutely horrifying comment! And once again like the Nazi book banning sympathizer no one spoke out about that comment.
Kathy says
The person making the statement regarding sexuality has also been published stating the she too used to identify as lesbian then she was saved or fixed or something ridiculous. That should tell you enough about that dangerous person.
Janet Sullivan says
Y’all aren’t getting the point. The data were not vetted or put into context by the Chamber because this iis not about the data or the students. The Chamber tried to cover up the real reason for the no confidence by pretending it was about the data, but they did a lousy job of it. I was going to have Cline Construction build our seawall. Nope. Flaglerlive will get to the.bottom of this. I am assuming it’s the half-penny tax and those in the development arena wanted revenge.
Robin says
Flagler Schools loses an exceptional Superintendent. Shame on the C of C for spreading their misinformation. The ‘Director’ did not have the common courtesy, let alone the commonsense, to do a thorough job of vetting his statistics, before launching this ‘no confidence’ broadside.
Thank you for your reporting. It obviously wouldn’t appear in the Palm Coast Observer in such a thorough manner. Shame on our community ‘leaders’.
Zuffalina says
Ms. Rizzo needs to resign from both the Chamber Board and the Education Foundation. Being on the Chamber Board is definitely a conflict of interest and abstaining on the Chamber vote was a spineless capitulation to the Chamber’s vested interests. She should have exhibited some courage and voted “no” instead of wimping out on her duty to our schools and our students. You can’t convince me she didn’t know what Blose, Lubi, Chiumento, et al. were doing. She chose not to stand up for our superintendent and our students and tried to save face by abstaining rather than vote against the Chamber.
Kathy says
Well said
Karma says
Colleen, thank you for this. I cannot believe we are losing Cathy. I have sat through every superintendent search for the past 10 years. You clearly stood out to me. You have so much class. Though 3 ignorant board members did not see potential for Flagler with you at the helm, it’s Flagler’s loss. This Chamber needs to go, along with Sally Hunt. She should at least show some respect by resigning. I think someone should start a petition of ‘no confidence’ for some of the above named people.
Nancy N. says
Unfortunately it is not surprising to find the chamber of commerce crew meddling in school board affairs. Anyone who remembers how we ended up with school uniforms knows they have a long history of it. While I applaud Ms Conklin’s diplomacy, I think we all know that the people involved in this stunt aren’t dumb. They knew what they were doing. The statistics were cherry-picked and presented out of context specifically because doing so advanced an agenda. The truth or not of that was beside the point. It makes me sick that Ms Mittelstadt’s personal life was apparently a motivation for at least some of the desire to get rid of her. I hope she sues the pants off the school board. They and the chamber have sacrificed a woman’s career and the educations of the children of this community at the altar of their greed and bigotry. I hope everyone in this community has a long memory when it comes to the people involved in this.
Zuffalina says
Teresa Rizzo needs to resign from the Chamber and the Education Foundation. She has a clear conflict of interest and she chose to capitulate to the Chamber’s vested interests by “abstaining” instead of standing up for the superintendent, the students and the schools by voting “no.” Of all the people on the Chamber Board she had actual knowledge about the good work done by Cathy Mittelstadt. At best a face-saving ploy but more likely fear of offending the local power brokers. Shameless.
Cabal Wins Again says
The chamber gets what the chamber wants because far too many people are far too cowardly when it comes to their “friends” who would sell them out for a buck.
This is about impact fees, and a superintendent and board that didn’t cow tow to builders even when the chamber-purchased county commission demanded it.
Peacock, the “data”, the moms for liberty, the former superintendent’s sexual orientation and anything else is a red herring for Chiumento, Walsh, the rest of their cronies and their chamber stooge
Pogo says
@”You’re either for us, or against us.”
https://www.google.com/search?q=history+of+the+chamber+of+commerce
Any questions?
James says
“… she is an out in the open lesbian and needs to go …”
Mittelstadt is an “out in the open” lesbian? First time I’ve heard of this of her.
Now everything falls into place.
She sure has a good case against the county (if she chose to sue).
Just my opinion.
Michael Cocchiola says
The three cursed Amigos that voted against our superintendent – Sally Hunt, Will Furry, and Christi Chong – were bought off. Each may have stated different reasons to vote Cathy Mittelstadt out, but they lied. They voted her out because rogue principal, Paul Peacock, and Flagler County’s Oz the Magnificent, Michael Chiumento, told them to.
Peacock and Chiumento wanted Mittelstadt out because she stood up to them. Hunt, Furry and Chong did not.
We need an official investigation of sunshine law violations, lies and corruption on the school board.
Laura says
Yes yes and yes.
Deborah Coffey says
Thank you, FlagerLive, for exposing the massive corruption in Flagler County. We have lost an excellent Superintendent because of a cabal of haters and self-serving money makers…none of whom should have the power to sway a vote affecting the education of our children. Investigate, investigate some more, and then sue them all. We will be Dominion and they will be FOX “news.” Let’s go to court.
BIG Neighbor says
Cancel culture…..good ol’ boys….picking sides…..discrimination…..lots of ways to call it, but it all reduces down to hate. As a nation, our strength doesn’t come from bettering and embracing one another when decisions like these are carried out. No, instead they’re orchestrated by the LIKE minded, the same kind of leadership that knows how misinformation works on their side to serve their purposes. Pick a side….to heck with our what’s best for our community, our children. To heck with being wholesome, loving and tolerant. Don’t give peace a chance to root, not here….NIMBY
Eric Cooley says
Its odd that this “chamber” gets knee deep in school board matters but stays dead silent when members of PC govt are actively anti business and call for boycotts of scores of business around the county.
One could argue this group is and has functioned more as a PAC over the last few years for board members who have agendas they would rather not bring forward themselves for many obvious reasons.
palmcoaster says
First of all our deep appreciation to Pierre of FL for risking it all, while helping the residents to uncover government corruption. The following business owners and orchestrators of the fascist outing of our excellent school superintendent should be single out to NOT be used in our community: ” Board Chair Garry Lubi of SouthState Bank, Vice Chair Michael Chiumento of Chiumento Law, Chelsea Barney Herbert of 4Cs Trucking and Excavation, John Walsh, the Palm Coast Observer publisher, David Ayers of Flagler Broadcasting and the host of WNZF’s Free For All Fridays, Christopher Bailey of Spectrum/Charter Communications, Mike Hall of Flagler Health+ (recently merged with UF Shands), Howard Holley of TouchPoint Innovative Solutions, Teresa Rizzo of the Flagler Education Foundation, Jason Roth of TECO, Scott Sowers of Cline Construction, Linda Webster of FPL, and Joe Wright of Quantum Electric. As well Ms. Rizzo while in the Flagler Education Foundation should nit receive anymore community donations or support until she resigns. The as usual useless toxic anti residents taxpayers in this county and cities resuscitated (from the Rebecira DeLorenzo 4 years directorship) bankruptcy should have no business mixed all the time using their costly membership to manipulate local politics other than helping their members. This is the very reason why we quit the membership in 2018 and force them into bankruptcy from 2018 till 2020. They do zit for their costly membership except to make richer the 8 named above on the backs of the rest. No wonder Blose RFCCOC current head was appointed in the no distant past to a state committee by Rick Scott (HCA Columbia remember?) and he is no other than the former executive officer of the Volusia County Home Builders Assoc. and also a former Volusia radio commentator, (Ayres) get it?: https://palmcoastflaglerregionalchamber.com/president-ceo/. So not only we have City of Palm Coast, County elected and administrators, School Board majority and now the Regional Chamber of Un-commerce in cahoots with developers and the rep lawyers changing more administrators to their like. My question is didn’t all the named 8 above made enough rich so far in this county to the point one owning his own legal firm building in Town Center, others getting most county and city building contracts and one banking institution current residents accounts and savings deposited, etc. etc.? The problem is that greed has no end and they are there to destroy our children education and our cities paving us over with growth by using our hard earned taxes to benefit developers like Carl Cote did in the city of Palm Coast by orchestrating the costly remodeling of a perfectly beautiful White View Parkway with a “safety” excuse to benefit the needed right of ways wider and turn lanes for the 316, in 10 buildings units in White View comfortable project for that developer!just approved on council meet. Is all about benefitting the builders on our pockets. Ms. Cathy Mildstead with the help of Coleen Conklin and Massaro fought hard against developers/Chiu (they so called Palm Coast stakeholders) to restore the much needed impact fees for schools.Those ipact fees exempted by the county for about 20 years is what shows today in the lack of sufficient wide roads (OKR) who’s widening delayed over 20 years. Insufficient repaving and insufficient sewer, water and stror water infrastructure. I expect that the fired superintendent sues for big money over racial discrimination and administrative lies and do it ASAP, unless the vote of the 3 fascist is rescinded. We can be her witnesses.
Thoroughly disgusted...I hate it here. says
I’m probably aging myself but…follow the money. It worked for Watergate. It’s always about the money.
And let’s not forget how Furry won his seat…deception and lies in the form of a fake flyer pretending to come from Courtney VandeBunte a week before the election. I’ve never seen such polar opposites when it comes to qualifications to be on a school board. He has none, she was teacher of the year.
Now go follow that money.
Chamber my Ass! says
This “Chamber of Commerce” is nothing more than a Political Action Committee (PAC) disguised as a business chamber, as someone already stated. What a great way to avoid any improprietaries that [may] exist following those rules. Brilliant! This Blose fella, with his University of Phoenix online degree in his pocket and 30 pounds of bullshit in his mouth, moved to Palm Coast two years ago and went onto Sunbiz and registered his little corporation. He managed to convince Rick Scott’s camp a few years back to get appointed to some cursory role on an obscure state commission. He volunteers with Habitat for Humanity and helps build some ADA ramps and calls himself an expert in not-for-profit management. He’s never actually created and subsequently run any semblance of a successful business or NFP organization. Likely with the “encouragement” of some contact of a contact of DeSantis saw the opportunity in Flagler County when the actual, bonifide chamber managed to go out of business (irony huh?). So he whooshed in, saddled up with the local lawyer and broadcaster (whom he used to work for) and away they went. You’d think that an organization (for profit by the way) representing businesses in a county would want to be non-partisan and non-political. You’d be wrong. This “chamber” is nothing more than a Republicans Helping Republicans Club. I own a business in Flagler and it’ll be a cold cold day in hell before I’ll join this clown and his chamber and basket of deplorables. My membership and money goes to Ormond Beach, a real bonifide Chamber of Commerce.
This is how they roll folks. This is the Republican/Far Right playbook. They are a facade. They are a cancerous disease on any modern, progressive society. Its one thing to have “conservative values”, whatever the hell that means. This ain’t that. This is nothing more than a power and money grab. SHOW UP PEOPLE! 25% TURNOUT IS PATHETIC and what we see happening in our county and state reflect that. This is exactly, EXACTLY, what 1920’s Germany looked like. Stooges and stormtroopers permeating their way through our democracy, until one day the boot is on YOUR neck.
Heather says
She has student achievement data on her side. She has extensive community support from diverse groups. She wasn’t pushed out for performance. She was ousted for who she is and the people of Flagler should be horrified by that.
Corn and Taters says
I honestly wish Conklin would take off the gloves sometimes. Her diplomacy is commendable–more than, in fact. Since she isn’t running again due to this sort of degeneracy, I say she should air it all out! That way, we can make a decision at the polls based on facts not some politician looking to get elected. And, as far as Peacock’s collusion with Chiumento and his band of Chamber Clowns, I would say the Governor’s Office will be spending some time on that! Let’s hope Mikey wasn’t the author of that ‘script’, I would imagine a bar complaint would not be welcomed!