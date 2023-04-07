Palm Coast Chamber’s Disinformation on Student Performance and Superintendent Draws Sharp Rebukes

Last Updated: 6:23 p.m. with how Chamber members voted on no-confidence.

The morning of March 28, three hours before he delivered it in person, the Flagler Chamber’s spokesman, Greg Blose, emailed Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt a statement reflecting the chamber’s no-confidence vote in her. Some school board members referred to the statement to justify firing Mittelstadt, as they did on Tuesday, when a 3-2 majority of the board opted not to renew her contract. It expires June 30.

But the Chamber statement, and more particularly its further elucidation by Blose before the board, which alone contained at least some specifics, rely on misinformation that Mittelstadt and Conklin attempted to correct before the vote, in vain.









Blose in his email did not explain the basis for the vote any more than the 186-word statement did. He only said that Teresa Rizzo, who heads the Flagler Education Foundation–the district’s non-profit support arm–and a member of the chamber board, was not present for the vote. He did not say who was, or what the vote was.

Blose was asked for that vote’s break-down. He did not respond.

FlaglerLive nevertheless obtained the information. An email Blose wrote the chamber board the morning of March 28 outlined the voting: it was eight board members in favor of no confidence, and five either not abstaining or not participating. The statement of no-confidence was proposed by Palm Coast Observer Publisher John Walsh and drafted by Walsh, Blose and Flagler Broadcasting’s David Ayres, according to Blose in an email to his board.

Individually, those voting for no confidence were: Board Chair Garry Lubi of SouthState Bank, Vice Chair Michael Chiumento of Chiumento Law, Chelsea Barney Herbert of 4Cs Trucking and Excavation, John Walsh, the Palm Coast Observer publisher, David Ayers of Flagler Broadcasting and the host of WNZF’s Free For All Fridays, Howard Holley of TouchPoint Innovative Solutions, Scott Sowers of Cline Construction, and Joe Wright of Quantum Electric.

Those abstaining were Teresa Rizzo of the Flagler Education Foundation, Christopher Bailey of Spectrum/Charter Communications, and Jason Roth of TECO. Mike Hall of Flagler Health+ (recently merged with UF Shands), and Linda Webster of FPL did not participate. The vote was conducted through email.

The Chamber intentionally made Rizzo’s abstention public, but urged secrecy otherwise: “Please keep the below vote confidential,” Blose told his board members, with one below exception. It’s not required that we make public who voted which way. I believe that we all agree that making sure Teresa Rizzo can share that she abstained, is important.”

Perhaps so. But Lubi is past president of the Education Foundation. Wright is its incoming president.

Blose also told members that only he and Lubi were authorized to talk to media. Lubi did not respond last week when asked about the vote. (Addressing the school board Tuesday evening, Blose appeared to make fun of a speaker who had earlier referred to the chamber’s secrecy.)

Mittelstadt responded later that afternoon, after the workshop. She summed up the district’s mission and vision, noting, contrary to repeatedly false claims that she had not been visible in the community, that “we have continually reached out to our local business partners to find, build, and cultivate relationships so that our students are aware of the myriad of opportunities available to them once they graduate.”

A Flagler County resident for more than two decades, Mittelstadt, in her answer asked Blose to forward to the chamber board. “To say I am disappointed at the Board’s call for ‘a change in leadership’ would be an understatement,” she wrote. I have met with many of you individually throughout my tenure as Superintendent. If you truly want to foster ‘great relationships and trust,’ these conversations are paramount.” A fuller version appears below.)









At last Tuesday’s special meeting that led to the vote to fire Mittelstadt, not a single member of the chamber board appeared, leaving it to Blose again to speak. He was one of only two people, out of 32 who spoke, to oppose the renewal of the contract. The other was a bigot who claimed the hiring of Mittelstadt was only due to the fact that she is a lesbian: the two opponents’ statements were similarly misinformed.

In any given year (except during the pandemic), students at most grade levels take a slew of standardized tests, which the department of Education tabulates. In any given year, in almost every county, some grades fall, some rise, so it’s always possible to cherry-pick the worst of the bunch while ignoring better results, or even pick the worst while presenting scores out of context. In 2022, scores fell sharply in most counties, as they did across the country–as that year’s dismal national report card showed–because students were coming out of the pandemic.

It’s only a few of those numbers Bolse chose to pick and use as alleged proof of the superintendent’s failure: He told the board last Tuesday that 8th grade reading and science scores went down, and that 3rd grade reading scores went down, compared to 2019, but did not say that Flagler’s third graders were still 12th best in the state, out of 67 counties, despite the pandemic. Nor did he provide other numbers before complaining about having to provide them in the first place: “I don’t know why you’re asking us for information on stats and data that you should be tracking on your own.”

The answer may perhaps be that there is a more intellectually honest way to present numbers.

Early the morning of April 5–the time stamp on her email was 5:18, hours after the board’s vote against Mittelstadt–School Board member Colleen Conklin provided a detailed corrective to Blose’s claims, with a more thorough snapshot of test scores across grades









The email was addressed to the full chamber board. The email follows in full below the break.

I write this email with a heavy heart. I have come to know many of you over the years. Many of you I have held in great regard with a tremendous amount of respect, others I have not had the pleasure of meeting to date. I am writing to share my complete shock and disappointment that your Board of Directors decided to get directly involved in the Flagler County School Boards Superintendent contract discussions.

Your director, at your request, shared the email below with our board. He then came and spoke publicly about your vote of “no confidence” and shared our test scores. He shared that this board held great concern regarding the future of the school district. I appreciate the concerns. I wish they had been shared previously with the Superintendent, the Chair, myself as vice-chair or staff before speaking about them without any type of context or true understanding and not only with our new board members who are still learning what much of this means.

I have a personal relationship and what I thought was a friendship with several of you, and to hear such concerns in a public forum without the opportunity to discuss them felt nothing short of a sucker punch to the gut.

Are you aware that the scores being repeated aloud and intended to shame the district are the scores from the first year back after Covid? Are you aware that districts across the country and Florida have seen such a slide in academic scores? Are you aware that even with the slide in scores we ranked high across the state and region and above the state average in almost every single subject area.









Are you aware that the entire state shifted standards and is utilizing a new assessment tool this year? This new assessment tool is provided 3 times a year and assesses a year’s worth of knowledge. For example, when the superintendent publicly discussed the last progress monitoring and students were scoring in the 50’s and 60’s that they were on track for the end of the year since we were only mid-way through the year. They were expected to be in the 50’s given that only 50% of the material had been taught.

I get it. It’s confusing given the new standards and the new assessment tools. Anyone could have asked for clarification or asked what’s happening that these scores look terrible. However, no one did but assumptions were made. Below is a quick snapshot of where our district ranks among the 67 school districts in Florida.

Are you aware that we ranked 2nd in most of these subject areas when compared to school districts within our region (St. Johns, Volusia, Putnam). Are these not areas that the Chamber could have used to attract businesses to the area?

Are we happy with our actual scores? No, of course not but did you know that we are ranked 13th in the state out of 67 counties in 3rd-grade reading? or how about the fact that we are ranked 6th in the state for 6th-grade math? Our graduation rates are above 90.5 not 88 or whatever your director shared publicly last night. Did they backslide? Yes, along with every other school district in the nation.









If any of you would have had the decency to reach out and share that you were concerned about the achievement of our students, we could have put all of it in context but to ask your director to come out publicly and share that you all shared a vote of “No confidence” in our Superintendent is unfair. I am hoping that this was not the case. I have heard from a few people that the full board did not vote on this letter. Regardless, it [caused] tremendous damage.

We received numerous emails supporting the renewal of the superintendent’s contract. The Board chambers were packed last night with 32 speakers about the renewal of the contract. 2, only 2 spoke of nonrenewing her. One was your director and the other was a “pastor” who claimed she was representing 1,000’s of conservative, Christian families and while Cathy may be a “good administrator, she is an out in the open lesbian and needs to go”.

No one and I mean no one deserves to be treated the way she has been treated during her tenure here in Flagler County. Cathy came to us from St. Johns county. The number 1 ranked school district in the state for the last 14 or 15 years. She was their assistant Superintendent in charge of academics. She knows how to do this. She knows their secret sauce. She was moving us in that direction to be number one in the state. Isn’t that what you should be focusing on?

The lobbying done by your director and a couple of board members with brand new School Board members is incredibly inappropriate. Especially, when you didn’t even attempt to understand or provide context to the data. Again, this was the first we had heard of any concerns. This was the first email or communication. Shameful.

Cathy shared a response with your director and asked that it be passed on to each of you. I have no idea if you actually received her response or not. I’ve included her final statement as my close. Her full response is below.

“To say I am disappointed at the Board’s call for “a change in leadership” would be an understatement. I have met with many of you individually throughout my tenure as Superintendent. If you truly want to foster “great relationships and trust,” these conversations are paramount. I assure you if given the opportunity to address any concerns you may have had in the past, they could have been addressed face-to-face rather than through a statement after the fact. Despite your “no confidence,” my door remains open to any and all of you if you would like to discuss where I see the future of Flagler Schools and how you can, in fact, play a valuable role in it.”