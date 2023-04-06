2 Tree Service Workers Survive Electrocution on Palm Coast’s Commander Court

Two brothers who work for the Palm Coast-based Kamil All In One company survived electrocution as they worked in a tree at 13 Commander Court in Palm Coast at 11:50 this morning. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

The two brothers are Corey Moore and Dante Moore. Dante Moore is registered with the Division of Corporations as the three-year-old company’s owner.







One of them “was transported as a trauma alert” by emergency helicopter, Palm Coast Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill said. The helicopter was initially headed for Halifax hospital in Daytona Breach, but changed course. Flagler County Fire Flight’s flight path at 1:45 p.m., according to Flight Aware, indicated it was heading to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

“We’re not exactly sure why they ended up in Orlando. There was no burns from a fire,” the fire chief said. ORMC is a burn center, and significant electrical shock is going to have some components of a burn injury.”

The other man was transported to AdventHealth Palm Coast by Flagler County Rescue.

A retired ICU and ICCU nurse was visiting a friend in the cul de sac when the incident took place. She immediately responded. “I just did a quick assessment on both gentlemen, obviously I was more concerned with the gentleman in the tree because he could not move,” the nurse said. “Part of the tree was attached to the wire and on fire, and the man was on metal stakes in the tree. He lost all sensation on his right upper extremity side. He was disorientated, so we tried to keep him alert.”

The man on the ground had fallen from the tree. He was more aware but probably had a broken ankle, the nurse said. “The gentleman in the tree, I had to keep talking to him, keep him alert, he was aware but disorientated, I just wanted him to stay awake, because if he didn’t stay awake, he would fall.” He was high enough in the tree to be on the equivalent of the second floor, or near the roof, of a two-story building.

The incident may have been caused by a falling branch striking a power line. At least one of the workers was operating a chain saw. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office–among the agencies that responded–posted an announcement on its Facebook page that “FPL will be disconnecting power in the area of Commander Court, Palm Coast for possibly several hours.”









“There was a time when we shut part of the grid up there. It has since been turned back on,” Berryhill said just before 2 p.m.

Aside from the Sheriff’s Office, responders included, from the Palm Coast Fire Department, Battalion 24, Engine 22, Engine 24, Tower 24 and the Fire Police. From Flagler County Fire Rescue, Fire Flight, Rescue 22, and Rescue 41.

The retired nurse had been impressed by the response. “I want people to realize that our first responders here even though we’re a small town, are on the ball.”

OSHA–the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration–was informed of the incident.