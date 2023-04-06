The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, April 6, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.









Today at a Glance:

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia: an Educational Program by the Alzheimer’s Association, Lohman’s Funeral Home, 220 Palm Coast Parkway SW, April 6, 10 a.m. Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. Join us to learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, the stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available for some symptoms, and Alzheimer’s Association resources.

Sheriff’s Presentation: Addressing Crime Together, 2 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Operations Center, 61 Sheriff EW Johnston Drive, Bunnell. The Bunnell Police Department will also be part of the presentation. Sheriff Rick Staly will discuss crime trends in Flagler County, the initiatives the Sheriff’s Office has made to improve public safety, and agency plans for 2023. It is the sixth annual such presentation, but the first in the Sheriff’s Office’s new Operations Center. The meeting will also be simulcast on the sheriff’s Facebook page.

Uncouth, an open mic night: Join a unique community of creative artists and performers on Thursday nights from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. in Lee’s Garage, Carlton Union Building, Room 261A, 131 E Minnesota Avenue, DeLand, for an event featuring the student community of Stetson University. Uncouth is an “open-mic night” where students can perform their poetry, prose, music, and any other ‘artistic’ talents. This is a safe space for students to gather with their peers and enjoy the company of other creative minds.









In Coming Days:

Flagler Pride Weekend: All applications (Vendor, Sponsor, Volunteer, Speaker, Entertainment) for Flagler Pride Weekend are now open until midnight on May 20th, 2023. No late applications will be accepted or considered. Vendors, apply here. Flagler Pride weekend is scheduled for June 10-12, at Palm Coast’s Central Park.

April 15: The University Women of Flagler’s general membership meets at 9:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. Guests are welcome. Cost is $17 if paying by check; $18 if paying through this link. The April 15 speaker is Lt. General Mark Hertling, a retired three star general living in Flagler Beach having had global military and other responsibilities on behalf of the United States, positions on Presidential councils and Boards of Directors, a true winner in the sports arena, and an ace commentator on national television news outlets.

April 26: Flagler Tiger Bay After Dark: Dr. Maya Angelou, a Conversation with Colin Johnson, grandson of Dr. Maya Angelou, who will share his story of growing up with a national treasure, and her perspective on life and politics. 5:30 p.m., Crave’s Coastal Kitchen & Cocktails, 2000 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach. Your $25 ticket includes event entry and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Cash bar. Colin Johnson, A civil rights activist and National Women’s Hall of Fame Inductee, Dr. Maya Angelou’s Awards and Honors include the Presidential Medal of Freedom, National Medal of Arts, and numerous Grammy Awards. Angelou was commemorated with a Forever Stamp by the U.S. Postal Service in 2015 for her contributions to arts, culture and equality. Join us for a fascinating look at the life and legacy of Dr. Maya Angelou.

Notably: It’s the anniversary of the beginning of the Scottsboro trial in Alabama, when nine black youths went on trial for the alleged rape of two women, rapes they did not commit. They were sentenced to death three days later. It took two decades, but appeals led to their freedom through parole or dropped charges, because “as the world focused “upon that one little self-satisfied town in Ala­bama,” the ACLU reports, people “began to read the court records, to gather information, to ask embarrassing questions. ‘This isn’t a trial,’ they cried. ‘This is a lynching. This is murder!”’

Now this: From the Pogo Files:









Flagler Beach Webcam: https://www.youtube.com/live/kYlw-B5iMy8

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.