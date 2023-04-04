Hammock Dunes Club Donates $100,000 to Sheriff’s Police Athletic League

The Hammock Dunes Club has donated $100,000 to the Flagler Sheriff’s Police Athletic League (FSPAL) following their signature fundraising event, The RALLY, which is held the first quarter of every year. The event features a slew of activities the whole family can enjoy including golf, pickleball, bingo, bocce, croquet, mahjongg, a cocktail party with auction, a live concert, and more.

Hammock Dunes Cares, the 2023 sponsor of The RALLY, raised over $120,000 benefiting FSPAL and other Flagler County charities.









The $100,000 raised by Hammock Dunes Cares is planned to be used toward a new FSPAL facility. With a dedicated FSPAL Facility, they will be able to host a wide variety of activities and hope to have an area for indoor hockey and soccer as well as a weight room and boxing gym, but the final size of the building will depend on the number of funds raised.

FSPAL is looking for additional financial support from the community to see this dream come true. All donations are tax-deductible and appreciated. Checks can be made payable to the Flagler Sheriff’s Police Athletic League and mailed to FSPAL/FCSO District 2 at 14 Palm Harbor Village Way W., Palm Coast, 32137, or in person between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm Monday through Friday.

“A very special thank you to Hammock Dunes Cares and the Hammock Dunes Community for their generous donation to the Flagler Sheriff’s Police Athletic League,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “I believe that if we ‘build it, they will come’ and this donation is a huge start to making a dream a reality for helping kids through sports and kicked off the goal of having a dedicated Flagler Sheriff’s PAL facility.”

According to Hammock Dunes Cares’ web page, “Hammock Dunes Cares hosts a number of events to raise funds in support of Hunger Relief, Veterans’ Wellness, Habitat for Humanity, the Flagler Free Clinic and Hammock Dunes Club employees through disaster relief and scholarship support. With opportunities all year to support their initiatives, there’s no shortage of ways that all members can give back. In 2022, through the generous support of the Club’s members, more than $150,000 was distributed to other local not-for-profit corporations for the benefit of Flagler County.”